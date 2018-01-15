According to Scotty Vaughn, Chairman of the DeKalb County Republican Party, qualifying for the Republican Party opened on Monday, January 8th and will close on Friday, February 9th at 5:00pm. “Several people have already been in to file their necessary paperwork,” Vaughn said. “Individuals interested in filing will need to do that at the Republican Headquarters sometime before the deadline on February 9th.”

For additional information contact Scotty Vaughn at scotty_vaughn@hotmail.com.

Qualifying for the Democratic Party also opened on January 8th and will end on Friday, February 9, 2018, for all federal, state, and county offices.

Individuals interested in running for office at the State and Federal level will qualify with the state party, while those planning to run for county office will qualify with their respective county Party Chairs. Potential candidates can find a list of County Chairs, including their contact information, on the Party website.

The current legislative session opened this week with lawmakers working hard to accomplish important things for the state as well as their respective districts. Mountain Valley News will continue to keep you abreast of any information that might be of interest to you as the session continues through the coming weeks.