Rainsville Boy Scouts Celebrate 50 Yeas In Community

Rainsville Boy Scout Troop #184 recently has the privilege of having the Troop’s first Scout Master at their meeting. Dr. Marvin Barron, helped to get the Rainsville Boy Scouts started in 1962. Since that time scouting has really been a big part of the Barron family’s life.

Dr. Barron talked with the scouts about how Camp Comer came to be. According to Barron, when the Rainsville Troop first began, the scouts had to travel as far as Sylacauga, Alabama. Barron and Attorney Beck work ed diligently to get land donated so that the scouts could have a place closer to home where they could go camping and hold other scouting activities. The land they were able to acquire is located in Mentone, and became known as Camp Comer.

Barron talked with the scouts about the importance of “Being Prepared”, and being active in their community. He also showed the scouts a photo of his family, who were all active in scouting and the original charter for Rainsville Troop #184.

In the photo you can see Barron, now age 92, wearing his original uniform from 1962.

“It was a privilege to have Dr. Barron talk with the scouts,” said Josh Wigley, Assistant Scout Master.