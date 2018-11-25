Rainsville City Council Meeting 11-19-18

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council met on November 19, 2018. During the work sessions, several reports were given by various department heads. Police Chief, Kevin Smith, reported that all is going well with his department. He congratulated Luke Yarborough for his academic ranking and on his graduation from the police academy. He finished seventh out of a class of seventy-eight. Chief Smith stated that the new Frontline Software is up and running, and that his department is in the process of updating the keyholder list for the city. He also encouraged everyone to participate in the “Shop with a Cop” program. This program serves two purposes. First of all, needy children in the area are provided with Christmas presents that they both need and want. Secondly, the program allows the children to connect personally with the policeman hopefully establishing a trusting relationship between the child and the cop. As of the date of the meeting, the program has raised $2,600.00. This will provide gifts for twenty-six children. Donations and applications for the program are being accepted at the police station until December 2.

Chief Wright, of the Rainsville Fire Department, reported that everything is going well with the fire department and that two new firemen will complete school in December.

Sarah Cruce, Rainsville’s librarian, stated that the Rainsville Garden Club is in the process of decorating the landscape at the Rainsville Public Library for Christmas. Sammy Smith, Parks and Recreation Department Director, explained that the city is in the process of hanging Christmas lights on the city streets and cautioned the public to be careful as they travel the city streets to protect the workers. Chamber of Commerce Director, Sandy Goff, informed the council that the Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 1, at 12:00pm. Line-up will be at 11:15 at the Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative. Goff also announced the date of the Chamber Banquet as January 17. Tickets are on sale now.

Before the business meeting, newly elected DeKalb County Commissioner, Lester Black, was welcomed to the meeting by Mayor Lingerfelt. Commissioner Black thanked all the citizens for their support in the recent election.

In council business, the following actions were taken:

• Agreed to pay Ladd Environmental $1,771.99 for Sludge Disposal

• Agreed to suspend the rules in order to vote on repealing Ordinance 92187

• Repealed Ordinance 92187, which allowed prisoners to be used for work detail due to liability and insurance concerns

• Agreed to pay $4,500.00 (1/2 of the contract) to the group Exile to perform at the 2019 Freedom Fest

• Agreed to pay Laney Electric $9,871.64 for the final phase of the lighting-upgrade at the Agri-Business Center (Funds collected from United States Department of Agricultures)

• Agreed to pay up to $2,500.00 for the purchase and planting of trees at the Field of Dreams

• Agreed to pay up to $1,500.00 for sprinkler equipment upgrades at the Field of Dreams

• Agreed to pay $9,872.60 for a stationary power upgrade for vendor power at the Field of Dreams

• Transferred Cody Dupree from Part-time Animal Control Officer to Full-time Animal Control Officer at a pay rate of $12.88 per hour

• Agreed to Pay Monthly Bills

The meeting was then adjourned.