Home News Rainsville City Council Meeting 12/4/17 Rainsville City Council Meeting 12/4/17 By Mountain Valley News - December 4, 2017 0 24 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA. 3 × = -Advertisement-Recent Videos Rainsville City Council Meeting 12/4/17 DeKalb County BOE Meeting 11/30/17 Part 3 DeKalb County BOE Meeting 11/30/17 Part 2 Dekalb County BOE Meeting 11/30/17