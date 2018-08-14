Rainsville City Council Meeting

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council met on August 6, 2018. After calling the meeting to order and approving the agenda, the council acted on the following items:

•Approved closing out the Industrial Blvd and Dilbeck Road Intersection Project due to completion

•Approved the motion to spend $10,000.00 towards renovations to the Rainsville City Hall

•Approved the purchase of 100 chairs for the Tom Bevel Center at a cost of $19.50 per chair

•Approved the motion to spend $28,000.00 to replace the rotting wood under the bridge on George Wallace Street with steel material for safety reasons

•Approved the motion to spend $6500.00 to upgrade culverts on Parker Avenue to state specifications.

• Approved the motion to place a street light on Maple Avenue

• Accepted the resignation of Andrew Hairston as Rainsville Public Defender effective September 12, 2018

• Approved the motion to start accepting applications for Rainsville Public Defender until September 3, 2018

• Approved the motion to join other municipalities in a lawsuit pertaining to the opioid addiction problem with the provision that any money received from the lawsuit will go to the Rainsville Police Department

• Approved the motion to hire Steve Bowman as a nineteen-hour part-time employee for the parks and recreation department