Rainsville City Council Meeting 9-17-18

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council met Monday, September 17, 2018. During the work session, John Baker, DeKalb County Sheriff Candidate, addressed the council and expressed his desire to cooperate with the city council and the police department if he is elected. In his presentation, he stated, “I am the most qualified in the qualifications that count. I know criminal law having spent hundreds of hours in court cases.” He also remarked that he has held several leadership positions since high school which he felt made him qualified for the position. After the work session the council acted on the following items:

• Approved the tractor repair at the Waste Water Treatment Plant at a cost between $3,000.00 and $5,000.00 to be taken from the Waste Water Treatment Funds

• Empower the mayor to work with the city attorney to complete the contract with the county on the Boozer Bridge Project

• Approved the 2018-2019 Fiscal Budget for an amount of $4,363,400.00

• Approved the hiring of Tara Wilkerson at City Hall as a full-time employee at $12.50 per hour

• Empowered the Rainsville City Attorney and Richard Gibson to start the process for the Subdivision Ordinance

• Approved the hiring of Steven Shassverger for the Police Department

• Approved the promotion of Justin Harper as Captain at the Fire Department

• Approved the hiring of Danny Ross as Sanitation Driver

• Empowered the City Attorney to revise Ordinance 92187

• Gave Power of Attorney to the mayor to start the process of closing the projects on Dilbeck Road, Lofton Road, and George Wallace Street in order to pay Wiregrass Paving

• Approved the purchase of additional yard dumpsters at a cost of $9,399.00

• Approved the removal of the stop sign at the intersection of Church Street and Rainbow Avenue

• Accepted the resignation of Paul Tumlin from the Rainsville Library Board

• Appointed Marsha Hundley to the Rainsville Library Board

• Appointed Teresa Darwin Phillips as the City Public Defender

• Agreed to pay the bills