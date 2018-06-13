Mountain Valley News

Rainsville City Council Meeting
By Sherri Blevins
The Rainsville City Council met June 4th, 2018. After the work session, the council met in regular session and acted on the following items:
Approved the Back to School Tax Free Resolution 064-2018.
Rejected the bid on the Highway 35 Scott Street Wastewater Pumping Station Project.
- Approved rebidding the Highway 35 Scott Street Wastewater Pumping Station Project.
Approved the hiring of Luke Yarbrough as patrolman for the police department at $13.72 per hour effective June 9th, 2018.
Approved the hiring of Thomas Blizzard as fireman at $11.41 per hour effective June 20,2018.
- Approved accepting applications for a new fireman to replace a vacant position.
- Approved the purchase of five rolloffs for the sanitation department at $21,650.00.
- Approved the purchase of four and eight yard dumpsters at $11,168.00.
- Approved the purchase of 100 garbage cans at $6,410.35.
- Approved the repairs of culverts on three roads at a cost of $2,500.00.
- Approved accepting Keith Avenue into the city as a city street.
- Approved the building of a chert driveway behind the stage of the Agricultural Center at a cost of $1,200.00.
- Approved the naming of the pavilion at the Field of Dreams as the Reece Colburn Pavillion.
- Empowered the mayor to sign a contract to send to the state concerning the construction on the Chavies Bridge.
- Approved repairing the heating and cooling system at the library and awarded the job to Bryant’s Heating and Cooling at a cost of $5,250.00.
- Approved the landscaping of the Tom Bevill Center at a cost of $11,296.00 by Patriot if the plan meets the requirements.
- Councilman Freeman also encouraged the public to visit the Field of Dreams Complex to view all the new additions including the Rainsville Farmer’s
- Market which opens this Thursday at 4:00 P.M. for the public.
- Councilman Taheri reported that the state highway project will start back Tuesday and last for two to three weeks.