Rainsville City Council News

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council met Tuesday, December 03, 2018. During the work session, department heads informed the council on the status of their departments and updated the public on upcoming events.

Rainsville Police Chief, Kevin Smith, eagerly reported that the Shop with a Cop program had reached its fundraising goals, providing enough funds to carry thirty children Christmas shopping. He said there was even a possibility of adding more to that number. He also said that Rainsville citizens have been very generous in giving coats this year, and that the police department has free coats ranging in size from infant to adult to give away with no questions asked. Just come by the police station to select a coat.

The Public Building Authority President, Erick Samples, then addressed the council requesting a $15,000.00 Bank Letter of Credit for the PBA to support the Agri-center during slow economic months. After much discussion between the councilmen, the council voted unanimously to grant the request during the business meeting portion of the night.

During the business section of the meeting, the council approved the following requests:

• The purchase of a $1,011.79 printer for the Probate Office at the Annex Building

• The cosigning of a Bank Line of Credit for the Public Building Authority

• The purchase of a Lights and Siren Package for the Fire Departments Tahoe at a cost of $5,545.00

The next council meeting will be December 17, 2018. To view the meeting in its entirety, visit Mountain Valley News’ Facebook page.