Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, June 18th at the city hall. After the roll call and acceptance of the last meeting’s minutes, the council got to business.

The following items were acted upon.

? A lease agreement was made between the city and Cornerstone Christian School to allow the school’s new six man football team to play at the Field of Dreams.

? The city adopted the Tornado Memorial and agreed to pay for the upkeep of the memorial.

? Resolution 6-18-2018 was passed to rebid the Highway 35 Scott Pumping Station Project.

? A motion was made by Councilman Stiefel to rebid the landscaping project at the Tom Bevel Center but died due to lack of a second.

? A bid from Patriot Landscaping was accepted to landscape the Tom Bevel Center at a cost of $11,226.00.

? Announced that the Chavies Bridge Project will be open for bids by the state on June 29th at 10:00 A.M. After the bid is accepted, the project will be controlled by the state.

? Approved the hiring of a part-time dispatcher for the Rainsville Police Department.

? Approved paying for ladder testing at the Rainsville Fire Department at a cost of $950.00.

? Agreed to check into prices for new signage at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.

? Announced the closing of the bridge that crosses Piney Creek and George Wallace Avenue from now until the first of August.

? Proposed creating a city pamphlett highlighting the different city memorials.

? Announced partnership between the City of Rainsville, DeKalb County Technical School, and Dr. Jason Barnett to provide DeKalb County Technical School students training in emergency services.