Mountain Valley News

After their Christmas “Shop With a Cop” experience, Rainsville police officers realized that there is a great need in the area for warm clothing and coats to fit young children and teens alike, and they decided to do something about it.

As a part of the “Protect and Serve” aspect of their jobs, police officers are out and about in the community on a daily basis and have realized that there is a large facet of citizens that needed their help, some of the youngest people they swore to serve and protect.

“We had some money left over from the Shop With a Cop funds, so we bought some gloves and toboggans, but we didn’t have the money to buy coats,” said Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith. “The officers are asking citizens to make donations of gently used and/or new coats of all sizes. “All of our officers are behind the effort and the interest is growing,” Smith said.

While the project started with Facebook and through word of mouth, television news media, local newspapers, and lots of people making phone calls have aided it. “We’ll take any size,” Smith explained. “Our goal is to get sizes for children from newborn all the way to 18 years old.”

Coats and or warm clothing can be dropped off coats at the Rainsville Police Department at any time, where they will be kept until someone needs one. Anyone, whether a citizen of Rainsville or not, that is in need of a coat can go by the police department. “We’ll see what we can do to get them taken care of,” Chief Smith said.

According to Chief Smith, the motive is an easy one. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s what God’s called us to do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”