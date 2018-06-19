Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

On Thursday, June 7,2018 the Rainsville Farmers Market opened for the first day of the season at its new location on Ledbetter Lane. The new covered pavilion is located between the Agribusiness Center and the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.

Even though the building was not completely finished, it provided a wonderful environment for family and friends to meet and check out the new location. When the project is complete, there will be at least 18 stalls for vendors, picnic tables for customers, and public restrooms available. As of press time, 11 of 18 stalls have been reserved for the season. In order to reserve a vacant stall, call Kelly at Rainsville City Hall at 256-638-6331.

The market opens at 4:00PM. and remains opened until the vendors have sold their items. At last week’s market vendors brought a variety of fresh vegetables including squash, cucumbers, peppers,and tomatoes. Fried pies and day lilies were also available.

Come and visit the farmers market this Thursday and every Thursday during the season to support our local friends and neighbors and to have a wonderful time of fellowship and fun.