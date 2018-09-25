Recent Threat Thwarted

By Bonita Wilborn

Just after 1:00am Sunday, September 16, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a parent concerning a threat they had seen on social media intended for Pisgah High School.

The threat included plans for an active shooter to be present on the Pisgah campus during the day Monday, September 17.

Although the Sheriff’s Office went to work immediately to track down the source of the threat and even had the suspect in custody within a couple of hours, Sheriff Chuck Phillips had an increased presence and heightened security at the school to make certain everyone felt safe.

Although authorities report that the post was “absolutely false”, the person responsible for the post could still face charges. The Sheriff’s Office and the school system takes threats seriously, and would like to thank those who keep them informed of anything that could be considered a threat.