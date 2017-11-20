During the time of the DeKalb County Commission Meeting, Commission President Ricky Harcrow was otherwise occupied; officiating a funeral, so in his absence President ProTem, Dewitt Jackson, took the helm and called the meeting to order promptly at 10:00am. After the Invocation by Shane Wootten and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Chris Kuykendall the first order of business was to approve the minutes from the last meeting.

The Commission heard a Maintenance Update from Road Department Director, Tom Broyles. “All four crews are finished with the mowing and they’re trying to run the brush cutters now on some of the dirt roads to get some of that cut back. The frost helped us with our last round of herbicide treatment, so we’re finished with that now. We were glad for that help. Also, we’re still hauling chert. They’re working in Deer Head Cove right now. We have about nine trucks that are hauling down there today. It’s a long way to haul chert, but that’s probably one of the most needful places in our county for it. Those roads haven’t been cherted significantly since I’ve been here. There was once a chert pit down there in Deer Head Cove and they supposedly cherted all of them solid then, but that’s probably been thirty years ago. We had worked a little down there last year and hauled some chert from Dade County (Georgia), but we almost got in trouble with it. It had a lot of clay in it. I was down there last week and they’ve really done a significant amount of work on this. We’re going to continue hauling down in there for a while. We have several places that really do need it. It’s a long way to haul it. They can only get about four loads a day, if all goes well. We have to go in and come back out through Cartersville. We can’t access it from the Georgia side because they have weight restrictions on their bridges and roads that are so low our trucks, even when empty, can’t come out on those roads. It’s a rough haul that’s dangerous coming down and then we have to go right back out the same way, so that slows us down quite a bit too, but it’s the only way we can do it. I think it’s going to help a lot during the wintertime. We always have places in there that after they freeze and thaw they always give us trouble, but hopefully we’re going to get all of those places fixed up with this and maybe won’t have any problem this winter.”

After hearing Broyles’ report, District IV Commissioner, Shane Wootten commented, “Let me say that I appreciate y’all working so hard to help those people in Deer Head Cove. I get a lot of calls from people all the time. If you think your road is bad you just ought to live in Deer Head Cove. Roads are getting in bad shape everywhere and we don’t have the funds to fix them, but due to the logistics and the issues with trying to get materials down in there the people in Deer Head Cove have been neglected for years. But y’all have done a great job in the last couple of years getting the roads in better shape. Those folks have suffered down there for years and although we’re not able to get the roads perfect, it’s definitely going to help, especially in the wintertime. I actually got a call from a guy down there this morning and they’re pleased with the work that is being done. And I appreciate the work y’all have done on that.”

“I think if we can spend another couple of weeks down there we can really fix some things that needed to be fixed for years,” Broyles added. “We actually had to acquire a right of way on the mountain coming down several years ago and take a dozer up there and widen the curves out. It’s got four or five hairpin curves going down the mountain and our trucks couldn’t even get down the mountain. It’s one of the biggest challenges we have so far as getting materials in somewhere.”

“What most people don’t realize it that there’s a county bus that goes down off that mountain everyday and it was getting dangerous for that bus to go up and down it. The work that y’all have done the last couple of year has helped that tremendously and made it a lot safer for those kids.”

In other business:

Broyles addressed personnel issues as follows: “I ask that we accept the resignation of Cody Elrod from the District II Crew and post his position to be filled at the next meeting. Commission approved.

Jonathan Langley of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recommended personnel issues as follows: Zachary Davis was hired at the last meeting, but he decided not to accept the position, I’d like to recommend that we hire Colby Sanders to fill that part-time dispatch position. Also, I ask that you accept the resignation of Kenneth Cordell and hire Perry Smith to replace him. Commission approved.

After some discussion about the update given by Langley concerning the Camera System Bid, a move and second was made to table the item until the next meeting pending complete and detailed information about a specific portion of the bid. Commission approved.

DeKalb County Commissioner, Tyler Wilks, also addressed personnel issues. “Beverly Pack will be retiring in mid December. I’d like to transfer Stacy Phillips into Beverly’s position and post a position that will be left vacant by that transfer.” Commission approved.

County Administrator, Matt Sharp addressed two additional personnel issues. “Elizabeth Tucker is retiring from the Library and I recommend hiring Cynthia Diane Hancock as the new Librarian.” Commission approved. Sharp continued, “Ken Hicks is retiring as a maintenance employee and I recommend that we hire Nicholas Prestwood to replace him. Commission approved.

Commission also approved the placement of a fire hydrant on County 2070 to help serve a number of citizens in the Bear Creek area, as recommended by Commissioner Kuykendall. “This hydrant will service approximately 15 households on both sides. It will have a total cost of $3000 and will be installed by Northeast Alabama Water,” he said.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 28th beginning at 10:00am.