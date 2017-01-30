Roland Locklear’s Legacy Lives On

“Dad was the epitome of an entrepreneur,” Heath Locklear began. “It’s impossible to put a life like his into a few words.”

Roland Locklear was the type of person that wanted to have a project of some sort going at all times. He liked to be doing something and wanted to see things happen.

At various times throughout his live of 87 years, Roland Locklear was involved with the dry cleaning industry, several different restaurants, the meat packing industry, the hosiery industry, mined coal, as well as repairing, restoring, and selling wooden boats and old cars.

“Dad was extremely successful in everything he ever did,” Heath recalled. “Everything he did he started from nothing and made it work. He could see passed all the problems that everyone else saw and see the possibilities. He never gave up.”

When Roland Locklear purchased the building that currently houses The Strand, a Restaurant/Antique Store/Gathering Place, it had been vacant for a long time. Roland would drive past the building and remember his childhood days when the building housed a movie theater. He’d recall the happy hours he spent working there as the person who popped the popcorn. Roland longed to own the building and turn it into something that would be a happy place again. So, he finally made the decision to purchase the building and just like his son stated above, he made it a success.”

“We started the restaurant here by cooking out back on a screened in porch and we started the hosiery business in our garage at home,” Doris Locklear recalled. “Roland loved Fort Payne. Even when we lived other places he always wanted to come home. He was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed telling people that I was his pretty little wife of 67 years. He loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. Roland continued to work here at the restaurant every day right up until a week before he passed away. He didn’t look or act like an 87-year-old. He just wasn’t a man who could go home and do nothing.”

“Dad never met a stranger,” Heath continued. “Whomever Dad was talking to, at any particular time, he made them feel like they were the most important person in the room. And he always had a story to tell. Dad’s greatest legacy wasn’t brick and mortar, it was his friends, his family, and his life. At his funeral Jeff Fuller read Psalm chapter: Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. That scripture fit Dad perfectly.”

The following statement was taken from The Strand’s Facebook page, posted by Heath Locklear: “Dad always said, ‘The show must go on’. So, in honor of him, we are back at work and ready to serve. We want to thank everyone that called, sent cards, and most of all prayed for us during this time. Your encouragement and support has been such a blessing to all of us. Please know that we love you all and will do everything we can to continue Dad’s Legacy of friendship to all he met.”

James Roland Locklear, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.