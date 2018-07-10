Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

The Rainsville Chamber launched its scholarship program in 2000, which allowed the Chamber to award a $500 scholarship to a Plainview High School student that year.

The program has continued to grow and in 2017, Rainsville Chamber Scholarship Golf Tournament raised $15,000, which allowed them to award ten (10) $1500 scholarships; 9 to Plainview graduate and 1 to a Cornerstone Christian Academy graduate.

“The growth of the scholarship program is attributed to the tremendous support of our sponsors,” Sandy Hallmark said. “We are asking for your support so that this scholarship program will continue to grow and benefit deserving students. You may be a corporate sponsor for $500 and your company name will be displayed on the tournament tee-shirts, you may be a team sponsor for $150, or you may be a hole sponsor for $100, with a 24×18 sign with name displayed at a course hole. If you would like to have a team compete in the tournament, we would love to have you; these are 3-men teams.”

First place prize is $450, second place is $300, and third place is $150.

Thank you for your consideration, and all support is greatly appreciated

For more information call Sandy Hallmark at 256-638-7800.