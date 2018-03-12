Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

The 30-year, 7.5 mill district school tax, as authorized and provided for in Amendment #146 of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, which has been in effect since July 11, 1989, is coming to an end with the DeKalb County School System’s fiscal calendar that will begin on October 1, 2018 and end on September 30, 2019.

This funding is desperately needed to allow the DeKalb County Schools to continue to operate. The funding is taken from a percentage of the property taxes that are levied for property throughout DeKalb County.

In light of the ending of the tax that has been providing funding for the county’s school system for so many years, the DeKalb County Board of Education has requested that the DeKalb County Commission approve the addition of a renewal of this tax on the June 5th ballot so that DeKalb County’s school system can continue to operate.

This is not a new tax, but rather a continuation of a tax that has been in effect for almost 30 years. Before the voters of DeKalb County approved this tax in 1989, parents of all students who attended the DeKalb County Schools were required to pay school fees in order to provide the necessary funding to keep the school operating. With the funding provided by the 7.5 mill tax in place, those fees have been eliminated.

The DeKalb County Commission will address the request at an upcoming meeting and vote whether to grant the request to have the renewal of the tax placed on the June 5th ballot.