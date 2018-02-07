Mountain Valley News

In the early morning hours of Saturday February 3rd DeKalb County Deputies recovered a 2018 Ford Super Duty pickup that had been reported stolen from Dade County, GA. The vehicle was found at a residence on Bailey’s Chapel Road in Rainsville. No arrests have been made in connection to the vehicle, but the investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff Harris says “If anyone has any information on the stolen truck please call Dade County Sheriff’s Office or our office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office can be contacted at 256-845-3801. The Dade County Sheriff’s office number is (706) 657-3233