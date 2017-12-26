Senior Citizens Celebrate Christmas

On Tuesday, December 19th Sue Bowman, Elizabeth Coots, and Peggy Mitchell invited Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt and Rainsville Police Officer/Cornerstone Christian Academy SRO Timothy Devlin to join in for a special ceremony at the Rainsville Senior Center.

Gifts, provided by donations from private citizens who wished to remain anonymous, were distributed to all of the seniors present that day (approximately 60) as well as a special gift to Lingerfelt, Devlin, and Don Bowman for all the work they do for the Senior Citizens in Rainsville.

The Rainsville Senior Center is located at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center and they meet Monday – Friday from 8:00am –12:00 noon. It’s a place that senior citizens can come together to make music, play games like Rook and Chicken Foot, put together puzzles, drink coffee and reminisce about times gone by, tell tales from long ago, gossip, and just enjoy the fun and fellowship. A nutritious lunch is served each day at 12:00 noon. It’s a way to get out of the house and enjoy life.

According to Manger, Rhonda Miller, the center averages 30 – 45 seniors daily. “I love this job. It’s the most awesome job you can have,” she said.

Everyone is invited to bring their musical instruments and join in with the music making, singing, testifying, and merriment.

A video for the ceremony can be viewed by logging onto mountainvalleynewspaper.com.