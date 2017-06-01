Shenandoah To Headline Music On The Mountain At NACC

The group, Shenandoah, will be the headline band for the 2017 Music on the Mountain at Northeast Alabama Community College. The event is Saturday, August 18, at 6 pm in the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the campus of NACC. Tickets go on sale June 1.

Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.

Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career. It all began when the guys got back together to perform a benefit concert for a friend battling cancer. “We saw how folks reacted,” Raybon says of the response to their reunion.

Raybon and McGuire formed the band in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with bassist Ralph Ezell, keyboardist Stan Thorn and guitarist Jim Seales. Shenandoah became known for delivering songs that celebrated the importance of faith and family while reveling in the joys of small town life.

Shenandoah recorded nine studio albums and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Though they’ve secured their place in country music history, Raybon and McGuire aren’t content to rest on their laurels and are currently working on new Shenandoah music.

Even as Shenandoah records new music and hits the road on their upcoming tour, Raybon will still perform select solo dates. In the years since he exited Shenandoah, he’s established himself as an award-winning bluegrass artist, a natural home for his soulful country voice. Though much has happened since Raybon and Shenandoah parted ways, the bond has never been broken. It was music that brought them together and music that continues to bind them as they enter this next chapter. “We were fortunate enough to have songs that seemed to touch a great deal of people and while doing so it created a lot of memories,” said Raybon. “I truly do believe that there are seasons in life and I believe that there is a time and a place when God allows things. We’ve sat down and talked about reuniting before but it wasn’t the right time for it then, but I do believe it is time for it now.”

Join us for one of the most exciting Music on the Mountain concerts ever! Tickets for the event are only $20 and go on sale June 1. Order tickets on line by going to www.musiconthemountainnacc.com.

For more information about this event, contact Bellomy at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2248, or by email at bellomyc@nacc.edu.

For additional college information, go to www.nacc.edu or download our free App at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.