Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Fort Payne will soon have 442 new sock making jobs available as a part of Wal Mart’s $250 million retailer’s commitment to use American made products.

The deal was recently obtained by The Renfro Corporation, which is currently the largest producer of socks in DeKalb County. Renfro and is located in Fort Payne, the former “Sock Capital of the World”, and currently employees 605 people. The increase will bump their total up to over 1,000 workers

Renfro’s deal with Wal-Mart should increase employment at their plant more than 70 percent. Due to increases in energy and labor costs in the overseas market, manufacturing the socks in a location that is nearest to where the product will be sold is becoming more efficient and cost effective than in the past.

According to reports, Wal Mart customers enjoy their low prices most, but say cost is followed closely by their concern about where the products they use are produced. Fruit of the Loom, Russell, Dr. Scholl’s, and Faded Glory are some of the brands that will be manufactured at Renfro as per this Wal Mart deal.

At the height of Fort Payne’s Sock Industry days, the city was home to hosiery mills that numbered in excess of 120. Those many mills employed a combined total of 7,500 workers who helped produce 600 million dozen pairs of socks.

Even thought the decision by Wal Mart to use more American made products will prove to be a boost to Fort Payne’s unemployment rate, it is only a drop in the bucket when you look at the number of sock industry jobs that were once in the area.

“With a presence in thousands of communities and a vast supplier network, we know we play an important role in supporting and creating American jobs,” a Wal Mart representative said. “Our 2018 plans to grow our business and our support for innovation in the textile industry will have a meaningful impact across the country.”