Mountain Valley News

Northeast Alabama Community College invites the public to attend an opening of its “Sock Top Quilt by Ada Chitwood Jones” Exhibit on Thursday, March 15 at 10 AM. The event will be held in the Archives and Special Collections Room (Room 206) of the Cecil B. Word Learning Resources Center on the NACC campus. Ryan Blocker of the Alabama Department of Archives and History will open the exhibit with a presentation, “Home Sewn: Alabama’s Quilting Traditions,” that details the history of the quilting craft in the state.

“The College is very pleased to present this exhibit,” stated Dr. David Campbell, NACC President. “Quilting is one of the great arts traditions in our culture, one in which we can take pride.”

The “sock top” quilt was created in DeKalb County in the 1930s using “sock tops” from the W.B. Davis Hosiery factory in Fort Payne. Ada Chitwood Jones’ sister-in-law Ruby Mae Jacoway Chitwood worked in the factory and obtained the sock tops from the showroom when they were no longer needed. The quilt backing came from the agricultural extension office in Auburn. They distributed the fabric as a part of a program to aid farm families.

The quilt is on loan to NACC from the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Another of Mrs. Jones’ “sock top” quilts is in the collections of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. Her son Tommy and daughter-in-law Jimmie Ruth Jones donated the quilts in the early 1990s. Additional examples of Mrs. Jones’ artistry, on loan from her family, will be on exhibit.

The exhibit will be available for public viewing from March 15 to March 23, 2018. The Archives Room’s hours of operation are located at https://www.nacc.edu/library/archives. For more information about the exhibit or presentation, contact Blake Wilhelm at wilhelmb@nacc.edu or call him at 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418, extension 2288.

