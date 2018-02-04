Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Jackson County Judge, Don Word, recently had yet another big decision to make in his courtroom when Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Brent Benson along with witness and supporters of Rose Frazier and Emily Colvin presented evidence and testimony concerning the dog attack on December 7, 2017 that sent Rose to the hospital and ended Emily’s life.

On the final day before the four dangerous pit bulls would be released back to the custody of their owners, Brian and Melody Graden, Judge Word ruled that the dogs be euthanized or put to sleep.

In accordance with current law, the dogs were quarantined at Williams Animal Clinic in Scottsboro for 10 days, then transported to a local pound awaiting a decision from the judge about their fate; to be returned to their owners or euthanized.

In addition to the evidence presented by ADA Benson and witnesses for the purpose of providing proof that the dogs were responsible for Rose’s injuries and Emily’s death, Russell Crumbley, attorney for the defendants (owners of the dogs) also presented counter evidence and witnesses attempting to prove that the dogs are not only sweet and lovable, but that they are inside dogs.

ADA Benson pointed out that this particular case was about what the dogs did or didn’t do and that any criminal case concerning the incident of December 7th will be about what the owners of the dogs did or didn’t do, indicating that since Emily Colvin succumbed to the injuries received in the attack, there could be other charges pending against the Gradens. He stated, “Any death will be treated as criminal investigation until there isn’t any further reason to believe it’s an ongoing criminal case.”

Emily Mae Colvin, 24-year-old wife and mother, was found dead at approximately 9:00am on December 7, 2017. Upon arrival officials witnessed five dogs at the scene, one of which attempted to attack an officer and was shot for its efforts. So, although the ruling has been made for the four remaining pit bulls to be euthanized, although Rose Frazier is recovering from her injuries, and although Emily Colvin’s life ended that day, it would seem that this case is far from over, as authorities have plans to pursue criminal case against the Gradens.