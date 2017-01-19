Governor Bentley made the trip from Montgomery to Fort Payne on Tuesday, January 10th, as he was the keynote speaker at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce’s annual award luncheon at the DeKalb Theatre. At the luncheon the chamber recognizes businesses, leaders, educators, volunteers, service personnel, and civic organizations for their contributions to Fort Payne.

Judge Randall Cole received the Lifetime Achievement award, Addie Kate’s received the small business award, and The Heil Company received the large business award. Various other awards were also presented.

Bentley spoke of education, stating that Alabama is lagging behind in the areas of reading and math. He also spoke of the recent tornado that ripped through areas of South Alabama. “I spoke with a mother who said her young daughter had asked where she needed to get during the storm. The mother told her to go into the bathroom was the safest place in their house. So, the child got into the bathtub only to have a tree fall on the house and hit precisely in the vicinity of the bathroom. The child lost her life, leaving the mother with the feeling that she was responsible for the child’s death.” Bentley concluded by stating that funds were raised through civic organizations to help pay for the funeral expenses for the child, because the family was unable to afford the expenses for her funeral and burial. Bentley said, “Our leaders need to take care of those who can’t take care of themselves.”