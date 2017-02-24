The Future’s Looking Bright

Over the past two years great things have been happening in the northeast Alabama counties of Jackson and DeKalb.

In June of 2015 Google announced plans to build a $600 million data processing center in Stevenson, adding 75 to 100 jobs and helping to fill the void created from TVA’s pending shut down of the 63-year-old Widows Creek Fossil Plant.

Google could have located their next data center anywhere in the world, but they chose this Alabama site.

In November of 2016 TVA auctioned off the 1,400 acre Bellefonte Nuclear plant. It was purchased by Nuclear Development LLC, from Washington D.C., a company that plans to put spent several billion dollars to get the plant operational as an energy producer. When completed plant project is expected to create 2,000 permanent jobs right here in northeast Alabama.

More recently, in an effort to invest in U.S. manufacturing, Wal-Mart has announced plans to begin purchasing supplies from Renfro Corporation, a company that has a facility in Fort Payne. Renfro Corporation believes the investments will create around 442 additional jobs at the Fort Payne site, namely by providing Wal-Mart with athletic socks. Renfro Corporation’s Fort Payne plant currently has 605 employees.

Fort Payne Mayor, Larry Chesser, recently announced that Applebee’s restaurant chain will be constructing a 3,000 square feet facility in Fort Payne. This will also bring new jobs to the area. Ground breaking has already begun on the project. Applebee’s Restaurant will be located in a separate, stand-alone retail space near Dunham’s Sports, Badcock Furniture, Impact Nutrition, The Dollar Tree, Holiday Inn Express, Huddle House, Cracker Barrel, Ruby Tuesday, Santa Fe, and Bobby Ledbetter’s Twin City Used Cars.

And finally, you might have already noticed that the building, which once housed Ryan’s Restaurant, is being demolished. This is being done to make way for another new restaurant chain that will soon be locating in Fort Payne, Chick-fil-a. While the prospect of opening a Chick-fil-a has been in the works for quite a while, it is finally going to come to fruition.

For those who live in DeKalb and Jackson counties, these new industries are a welcome change to the decline in jobs that has been experienced since the 2008 recession.