By Bonita Wilborn

Qualifying for the June 5th Primary Election is completed and the following candidates are all in the running for their respective positions: (Many of the uncontested positions, both republican and democrat, are not listed here.)

DeKalb County Sheriff – (Republican Candidates) Michael Edmondson and Nick Welden. (Democratic Candidate) John Baker is uncontested.

State Senate District #8 – (Republican Candidates) Steve Livingston and Max Fuller

State Representative – Nathaniel Ledbetter is uncontested.

Circuit Judge Place 2 – (Republican Candidates) Scott Lloyd, Jeff McCurdy, and Andrew Hairston.

Circuit Clerk – (Republican Candidates) Todd Greeson and Melissa Ledbetter. (Democratic Candidate) Pam Bailey Simpson is uncontested.

DeKalb County School Board District 3 – (Republican Candidates) Jeff Williams, Monk Blevins, and Carrol Heitt.

DeKalb County School Board District 4 – (Republican Candidates) Matt Sharpm Hazel Haynes, and Monty Darwin.

DeKalb County Commission District 3 – (Republican Candidates) Chris Kuykendall and Tony “Buck” Keef.

DeKalb County vCommission District 1 – (Democratic Candidate) Dewitt Jackson is uncontested.

DeKalb County Commission President – (Republican Candidate) Ricky Harcrow is uncontested. (Democratic Candidate) Ben Johnson is also uncontested.

DeKalb County Probate Judge – (Republican Candidate) Ronnie Osborne is uncontested. (Democratic Candidate) Susan Scott Hayes is also uncontested.

Mountain Valley News and WVSM Radio Station will once again come together and host a political forum at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center in Rainsville on May 1st to give you the opportunity to hear from the candidates and be better informed to make a decision for the election. There will also be a Political Forum held for the November 6th General Election wherein the Republican and Democratic candidates will face-off. That Forum is tentatively set for October 2nd, also at the Bevill Center.