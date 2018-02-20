Mountain Valley News

    The Race Is On

    By Bonita Wilborn

    Qualifying for the June 5th Primary Election is completed and the following candidates are all in the running for their respective positions: (Many of the uncontested positions, both republican and democrat, are not listed here.)
    DeKalb County Sheriff – (Republican Candidates) Michael Edmondson and Nick Welden. (Democratic Candidate) John Baker is uncontested.
    State Senate District #8 – (Republican Candidates) Steve Livingston and Max Fuller
    State Representative – Nathaniel Ledbetter is uncontested.
    Circuit Judge Place 2 – (Republican Candidates) Scott Lloyd, Jeff McCurdy, and Andrew Hairston.
    Circuit Clerk – (Republican Candidates) Todd Greeson and Melissa Ledbetter. (Democratic Candidate) Pam Bailey Simpson is uncontested.
    DeKalb County School Board District 3 – (Republican Candidates) Jeff Williams, Monk Blevins, and Carrol Heitt.
    DeKalb County School Board District 4 – (Republican Candidates) Matt Sharpm Hazel Haynes, and Monty Darwin.
    DeKalb County Commission District 3 – (Republican Candidates) Chris Kuykendall and Tony “Buck” Keef.
    DeKalb County vCommission District 1 – (Democratic Candidate) Dewitt Jackson is uncontested.
    DeKalb County Commission President – (Republican Candidate) Ricky Harcrow is uncontested. (Democratic Candidate) Ben Johnson is also uncontested.
    DeKalb County Probate Judge – (Republican Candidate) Ronnie Osborne is uncontested. (Democratic Candidate) Susan Scott Hayes is also uncontested.
    Mountain Valley News and WVSM Radio Station will once again come together and host a political forum at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center in Rainsville on May 1st to give you the opportunity to hear from the candidates and be better informed to make a decision for the election. There will also be a Political Forum held for the November 6th General Election wherein the Republican and Democratic candidates will face-off. That Forum is tentatively set for October 2nd, also at the Bevill Center.

