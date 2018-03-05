Mountain Valley News

During his service in the Alabama House of Representatives, Tommy Hanes has been a leading advocate of public safety legislation. He has passed many policy measures into law championing the safety of Alabama’s citizens, such as the Kelsey Smith Act, that streamlines the process for law enforcement and rescuers to locate a kidnapped individual’s phone via ping. This legislation is a life-saving measure for the people of Alabama. Representative Hanes believes ensuring student safety in our schools is a top priority and will work tirelessly to see that our children are protected.

In the wake of the tragic Florida school shooting, Representative Tommy Hanes is co-sponsoring Representative Will Ainsworth’s legislation allowing school personnel to carry a firearm on school campuses.

“I am proud to co-sponsor Representative Will Ainsworth’s legislation that will allow public school teachers with proper law enforcement training and certification to carry firearms during school hours in case an active shooter situation occurs. The average school shooting incident lasts three minutes from beginning to end, and our teachers should have the ability to protect their students and themselves until law enforcement arrives.”

Representative Hanes believes enacting gun control legislation infringes upon the constitutional liberties of responsible, law-abiding citizens. Instead, we should use the Second Amendment as a means of security for our children.

“Gun-free zones are a magnet to those who want to do harm, so it is time to utilize our Second Amendment gun rights in order to defend students, teachers, and others within our school communities. Someone who is already willing to break laws against murder isn’t going to follow a gun control law. We must put safeguards in place now, before it is too late and a school shooting occurs in Alabama.”