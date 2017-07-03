Tragedy Strikes DeKalb County

According to authorities at 3:10pm on Thursday, June 15th, two people lost their life in a car crash on Alabama Highway 35 in Rainsville.

According to reports, the vehicle driven by Charles Ray Bramblett, age 67 of Fyffe, hydroplaned across the median and struck an oncoming vehicle. Bramblett, who authorities said was not waring a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Also pronounced dead at the scene was a passenger in the other vehicle, Patty Browder, age 56 of Henagar, who authorities said also was not wearing a seat belt.

Cheryl R. Browder, age 30 of Fort Payne, along with another passenger in her vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The accident occurred approximately the same time that high winds and heavy rain passed through the county, but it is uncertain at this time if the weather caused the accident.