Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

According to Mayor Larry Chesser trains being left on side tracks in Fort Payne, often for long periods of time have drivers steaming mad. “They’ve run out of space in Chattanooga and Birmingham,” explained Chesser. “We have the longest side track between Gadsden and Birmingham. They ending up sending trains up here and parking them, sometimes for several days at a time.”

Those trains stopped and left on Fort Payne’s sidetracks for days on end are blocking cross roads and causing traffic problems.

These unoccupied trains are sometimes blocking traffic from 1st street all the way down to 5th street, which is some major intersections for the city. The city council said, it’s going to have to stop because the citizens of Fort Payne are being “derailed” so to speak from their usual routes. These trains are also causing traffic to be backed up around the city, due to the rerouted traffic.

“It’s created a traffic congestion problem,” Chesser said.

Leaders of the city of Fort Payne are at the end of their rope. They recently sat down with Senator Steve Livingston, House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, and representatives form Norfolk Southern Railroad to come up with some solutions.

According to Mayor Chesser, a lot of things were talked about, including an overpass, which is an ongoing desire of many citizens. He said the city hopes to bring in engineers to see if an overpass is feasible and discuss how to get a plan on the fast track to completion. This study will give the city a starting point concerning cost and time for completion.

“We know about where we’d like to have it, if we actually build it,” said Mayor Chesser. “ If we don’t start somewhere, it’ll never get done.” He added, added, “We’re still in the talking phase, but we’re hoping to give drivers some relief soon.