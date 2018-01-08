Mountain Valley News

Due to the extremely cold temperatures across the Tennessee Valley, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated Valley-wide voluntary restriction of energy usage until further notice, particularly during the peak hours of 5:00am – 9:00am and 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Utility companies across the south are asking customers to keep electric usage at an absolute minimum, eliminating any unnecessary electric operations such as lights, laundry, or any other electric appliance that aggravates the already high demand on the electric distribution system at this time. Taking these steps will help avoid any service outages and reduce the very high demand currently being placed on the electric transmission and distribution systems.