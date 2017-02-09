Under New Leadership: Part 1

Rainsville’s First Responders are under new leadership, as both the Police Department and the Fire Department have recently had a new Chief of the Department named.

Kevin Smith was named as the Chief of Police. He also has a newly named Assistant Chief, Josh Wigley.

Kevin Smith is a 1992 graduate of Sylvania High School and has had 21 years in law enforcement. When asked what made him want to go into the law enforcement field, Smith answered, “My father worked with the Sheriff’s Office so I grew up around it. I feel like law enforcement is a ‘calling’ just as much as being a minister. God led me to do this.”

After graduating from high school Smith moved to the Chattanooga, Tennessee area for job opportunities. He spent the bulk of his law enforcement career there.

“My wife, Brandy, and I wanted our twelve year old son, Nathan, to grow up like we did; in a calmer environment,” Smith added. “Chattanooga in a much bigger and much busier town with more gangs and violence. So, we decided to return to our roots. My parents and my brothers still live in this area. We wanted Nathan to have the same kind of childhood that we had.”

Josh Wigley is also a DeKalb County native. He is a 1999 graduate of Plainview High School, with 13 years in law enforcement. “My D.A.R.E. teacher, Joel York, is why I decided to go into law enforcement,” Wigley said. “He was a great role model for me.” Josh and his wife Amanda have two children; Jaxson age 11 and 3-year-old Savannah.

Josh’s law enforcement career began in 2005 at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, in corrections. “From there I went to the Academy, worked the road for a while, and then in 2009 I came to the Rainsville Police Department.”

Both Smith and Wigley were asked to describe the differences in their former duties as opposed to their current duties. Their responses are as follows:

“In Chattanooga the call volume was much larger. There we’d have from 15-30 calls in an 8-hour shift. Here it’s much less. In Tennessee there was lots of shootings, violence, and gangs, which we don’t have here,” Smith explained

Wigley answered, “At the Sheriff’s Office I did more civil work. Here I do more criminal work. Here I work wrecks, write tickets, and other things that I just didn’t do at the Sheriff’s Office. I really enjoy getting to go out and talk with the public, the business owners, and the visitors that come through out town.”

Chief Smith was asked about any changes that are on the horizon for the Rainsville Police Department. He said, “I want the citizens to know that we have an open door policy. Even if a citizen needs us after hours, Josh is on duty a couple of nights each week from 4:00pm – Midnight. It will be different nights on different weeks, so they’ll need to call or make an appointment so he can make arrangements to be available. The main thing is; if they need us, we’re here. We want to be available to those folks who can stop by in the daytime during regular business hours and also for those who can’t. If you have a problem, come in and talk with us. If we can’t solve it, we’ll do what we need to do to correct it. Therefore we’ve instilled throughout the force the STP (Solve The Problem) mentality.

Josh and I have worked together for a while now and we have many of the same philosophies. We want to ‘Serve and Protect’. We want to exercise a common sense approach to serving our citizens.”

“I want to try to give back to the youth, what we had when we were growing up,” Wigley added.

“We believe that being proactive can deter crime and eliminate lots of traffic accidents,” Smith said. “We want to expand to a more community oriented police department. We have already done a walk-through at Cornerstone and at Plainview. We want the citizens to know that we’re their police department and we want them to know us and trust us, not fear us.

We have a goal to start up a Citizen’s Police Academy. It will be a 5-8 week course where the citizens will get to go on a ride with an officer. They will be able to learn what their rights are and see what we do and why we do it a certain way. It will be an opportunity to educate the public.

Another goal is to strive to a level of professionalism that no one has ever seen in this area. Josh and I have already instilled for the officers several measures of accountability, good or bad. We what a positive police department and that’s what we’re going to be. We believe the police department should have a comradery so that we’re as close as family. That will roll over into the community and make Rainsville closer than it already is.

A long-term goal for the police department is to strive toward accreditation, which is something that there are very few of in the state. It brings the level of professionalism for the department through the roof.”

In the state of Alabama, on the number of Size A police departments (those having 1-24 employees) only two are accredited.

In conclusion Chief Smith said, “My faith guides me tremendously throughout my life. Please pray for us to have the necessary leadership skills and wisdom that we need to do this job. There’s an old saying that goes, ‘When you hear a siren, say a prayer.’ That’s what we want the citizens of Rainsville to do.”

Come back next week for an article about Willie Wright, the newly appointed Chief of the Rainsville Fire Department.