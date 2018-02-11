Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

United Propane Gas (UPG) is planning to file a law suit against the DeKalb County Board of Education seeking slightly over $94,000 that UPG claims they are due from the school system.

The claim goes back to a contract UPG is holding from July 2013 when the nation was under a gas shortage, however, the school system maintains that there was a requirement in the contract that a school employee or representative be on hand when the gas was delivered to sign for the delivery. Apparently UPG can’t produce the documents where the gas was signed for by a representative of the DeKalb County School System, so at this point in time the case is in the hands of a judge.

According to reports, UPG is claiming that the DeKalb County School System is in breach of contract, however, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett denies the allegations, saying the school system will fully defend themselves in this case.

An attempt was made to contact Dr. Barnett for comment, however, he did not return the call, as is standard operating procedure for an ongoing case.