Valley Head School Burglarized

Chief Nick Welden of the Valley Head Police Department stated that recently on two separate occasions Valley Head High School has been burglarized. This occurred during the early morning hours of April 7th and April 19th.

On April 7th, surveillance cameras show two unidentified subjects, wearing black hoodies, inside the kindergarten through second grade building between the hours of 5:00am and 6:00am. On April 19th, footage shows two unidentified subjects, with a similar description, inside the kindergarten through second grade building as well as inside the main building between the hours of 1:00am and 2:35am.

After reviewing the surveillance footage and evidence from both instances, it was apparent that the same criminals had committed both burglaries. It was also discovered that a concession stand and a school vehicle had also been broken into. Numerous food and drink items, an undetermined amount of cash, checks, coins, and keys were found missing.

An intense investigation was launched by the Valley Head Police Department, with assistance from the Mentone Police Department. After several days of reviewing evidence and developing suspects, it was apparent the criminals were from the local area. Numerous leads were followed up on and numerous individuals questioned. Based upon these leads and interviews it was narrowed down to two suspects who lived within walking distance of the school.

On Thursday, May 4th Waylon Robert Burton, age 20 of Valley Head and Austin Lee Gilliam, age 18 of Valley Head, were arrested and charged with four counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, two counts of Attempted Burglary, Breaking & Entering a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of 4th Degree Theft of Property. Other arrests are pending.

Chief Nick Welden stated, “I greatly appreciate the assistance from the concerned citizens of the Town of Valley Head. The residents are blessed to have such a quiet and friendly town to call home. As police chief, I would like to see it stay that way. I understand that from time to time things like this will arise. When crimes like this do occur, they will be taken seriously. I would like to thank Principal Bill Monroe and the staff at Valley Head High School for their cooperation in this matter. I would also like to thank the Mentone Police Department for their assistance in this investigation. In cases like these, it is critical for agencies to work together. “