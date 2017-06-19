Very Happy Graduate

Jordan Sansom of Sylvania has recently become the first male on either side of his family to receive a High School Diploma. Son of Wade and Christy Sansom, Jordan graduated from Sylvania High School, where he served tirelessly by cleaning and even helping build things around the campus. “I always try and help people as much as I can,” said Jordan. “Be as nice as you can to people, and they will view you as a nice person.”

Jordan also served as a Future Farmers of America Junior Treasurer and has become very close to his Ag. Teacher, Mr. Haymon. “He’s my number one supporter in everything I’ve done, and he gives good advice. I always go talk to him,” said Sansom. “I love him to death, and I feel like he is part of the family.”

Since graduating, Sansom is considering joining the workforce or possibly even going to trade school. He already has experience in construction and installing septic systems, but while he does not shy away from hard labor, his real passion is music. Jordan plays guitar and even writes his own songs, which he performs at talent shows and family events. “Of course, something in music would be the dream job for me,” stated Jordan. “Everyone finds God in their own way, and I’ve been able to find God through my music.”