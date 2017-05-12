Winding Down Another Year

We are most likely all familiar with the saying, “April showers brings May flowers”, but I’m not sure what May brings, other than the inevitable conclusion of another school year. As happens every year in May, the thoughts and desires of the school students as well as the teachers turn toward summer vacation and for many, the end of one chapter in their life and beginning of a new chapter.

High school seniors are certainly coming to the realization that their high school careers are soon coming to an end and that life after high school will come down to their decision to either join the workforce or attend college, or perhaps both.

Additionally, many veteran employees of the school system are considering their options and making a choice whether to retain their current position for another school year or end this chapter and begin the next. This fact became evident at the April 27th meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education when a total of 26 Non-Renewals, Resignations, and Retirements were approved by the board as follows.

Non-Renewals: Nicholas Hensley – Jr. High Custodian – Ruhama, Tanya Causey – Store Worker, Amy Finlayson – Special Education Bus Driver – Ider, Mariah Parmer – Special Education Bus Aide – Ider, Tiffany O’Connor – Custodian – Fyffe Special Services, Bris Torres – Migrant Pre-K Aide – Crossville, Gwen Peppers – Migrant Pre-K Bus Aide – Crossville, Bryan Sexton – Migrant Pre-K Bus Driver – Crossville, and Manuela Francisco – Migrant Recruiter – Crossville.

Resignations: William Chandler – Jr. High Football Coaching Duties Only – Crossville Middle, Dustin Bryant – Jr. High Basketball Coaching Duties Only – Collinsville, Brad Willingham – Maintenance Worker – Facilities Center, and Jeff Watkins – High School Principal Contract Only – Ider.

Retirements: Janice Sisk – CNP Manager – Fyffe, Angie Bryan – Elementary Teacher – Plainview, Glenda Stewart – CNP Manager – Geraldine, Terry Thrash – Secondary Special Education Teacher – Sylvania, Amy Spurgeon – Assistant Principal – Ider, Anthony Greeson, Secondary Social Sciences/History Teacher, Kelly Jackson – Elementary Teacher – Plainview, Phyllus Slaton – Secondary English Teacher – Fyffe, Rhonda Martin – Elementary Teacher – Plainview, Vickie Land – Elementary Teacher – Plainview, Norma Hulgan – Library Media Specialist – Valley Head, Charles D. Gilbert – Maintenance Worker – Facilities Center, and Starla Finch – Secondary English Teacher – Sylvania.

Best Wishes to all of the retirees. May the next chapter be even more fulfilling than the last one has been.