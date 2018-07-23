By Bonita Wilborn

Fort Payne’s City leaders are now selling brick pavers to be placed in Patriots Memorial Park. Construction of the long awaited memorial park is currently about half completed, but in order to purchase the seven monuments for the memorial, more funds are needed. These funds will come from the selling of personalized brick pavers that will include the names of veterans from all around the city. So, they need the community’s help to finish the work.

According to Fort Payne Councilwoman Lynn Brewer, a paver can be in memory of someone, or in honor of someone, and it doesn’t have to necessarily be a veteran. Anyone can purchase a paver and dedicate it to a loved one. The bricks will lead visitors into the memorial.

Work began on the project in 2017. The concrete has been poured, the bricks and flags are up, and the city is getting really excited about the progress. The memorial is their way of giving back and saying thanks to those who served.

If interested in purchasing a brick paver, log onto

http://patriotsmemorialpark.org/personalized-memorial-paver./