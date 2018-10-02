Yet Another School Threat

By Bonita Wilborn

About 11:30am on Thursday, September 20, Jackson County Sheriff Deputies made their way to Section High School where they had the task of removing a 15-year-old from the campus due to a YouTube video wherein he had talked about having guns at school. Principal Gene Roberts had seen the video and alerted the Sheriff’s office about it.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen reported that in the video the boy did not make a direct threat to anyone in Section High School, but did say that the school’s lockers were not large enough to hold his AR-15 so he would have to conceal it in his jacket. Harnen said, however, that the video was disturbing and since the county has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to even the slightest threat of guns in school it had to be taken serious. Since the student specifically mentioned Section High School in the video, it was definitely cause for concern.

Juvenile probation authorities have sent the teen to the Coosa Valley Youth Services Juvenile Detention Facility, where he will remain until such time as he goes before a judge for his charge of harassing communications.