Death Notices

Rainsville Funeral Home

Mr. Larry Cobb

Larry Cobb, age 64 of the Green’s Chapel Community passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Shepherd’s Cove. Funeral services were held on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 1:00pm from the Mount Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Brian Harris, Reverend Gerald Green, and Reverend Glenn Stansell officiating. Burial followed in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. John Paul Davis

John Paul Davis, age 37 of Rainsville, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 1:00pm from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ronnie Murdock officiating. Burial followed in Rainsville Memorial Park

Mrs. Martha Frances Roberts Richey Hash

Martha Frances Roberts Richey Hash, age 89 of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clifford Herd officiating. Entombment followed in Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum.