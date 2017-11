Wilson Funeral Home

Mrs. Zella Vonceil Edwards

Zella Vonceil Edwards, age 91 of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017. A Celebration of Life service was held on Sunday, October 22nd at 5:00pm from The Oaks.

Mrs. Lura Pearl Lyons

Lura Pearl Lyons, age 88 of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in Jacksonville, Alabama. A grave side service was held on Friday, October 20, 2017, at 11:00am from Walnut Grove Cemetery.