Death Notices

Burt Funeral Home

Mrs. Mary Ann Weinstein

Mary Ann Weinstein, age 78 of Mentone, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017 at her residence. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 18,2017 at 11:00am from White Hall Cemetery with Reverend Danny Moses officiating.

Mrs. Marjorie Erlene Keith Pirch

Marjorie Erlene Keith Pirch, age 91 of Okemos, Michigan, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 2:00pm from Bankhead Cemetery Church. Burial followed in adjoining cemetery.

Mr. Harry Lee Hopper

Harry Lee Hopper, age 72 of Mentone, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 2:00pm from Burt Chapel-Valley Head with Reverend Trey Kincer and Reverend Brian Howard officiating. Burial followed in Little River Cemetery.

Mountain Valley News would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of the families who have lost loved ones this week.