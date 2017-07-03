It’s The Law!

A long going complaint was once again addressed in the workshop just prior to the Rainsville City Council Meeting, which took place on Monday, June 19th. Sonya Pitman, a Rainsville citizen who regularly addresses the Mayor and City Council at their meetings, again brought up the issue of getting “her road” paved, a road that was described by City Engineer, Sam Phillips, as a “50 foot non-exclusive easement off Maple Street”.

Pitman stated, “In 2008, which was two administrations ago, the road I live on was brought up to specs to be paved. Residents paid $900 each to have the road brought up to specs.” She explained that the road has yet to be paved and that they seem to have fallen through the cracks. “We can’t get our road paved,” she said. With the passing of time requirements have changed, but the residents are not willing to put more money seeing that it might not help to get their road paved.

Councilman Bejan Taheri attempted a response to Pitman’s accusation that “everyone else in town gets what they want, but for some reason we can’t get our road paved”.

City Engineer, Sam Phillips, provided paperwork from the 2008 inspection of the road in question, which clearly showed that it did not meet legal specifications.

Taheri stated, “According to the report from our Engineer at the time, the road was never brought up to specs.” A lengthy and headed exchange took place, but nothing was resolved.

It is unrealistic to expect promises made by a former administration, whether legal or illegal at that particular point in time, to be upheld by the current city government, when the issues are currently not legal, especially when paperwork provided shows that it has never been legal. A city government is required to follow the laws set forth by the state.

When order was restored, Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt moved forward with the workshop and into the regular meeting. He reported that the LED lighting project test had been completed and recommended that they more forward with the $130,000 project that will save the city $1.2 million in the first teen years alone. Council approved.

Councilman Ricky Byrum moved to purchase several new garbage canisters at a cost of $62.50 each, due to a large increase in sanitation customers. Council approved.

After a report from City Engineer, Sam Phillips, Councilman Byrum moved to accept Keef Avenue. Council approved.

Byrum also expressed a desire to recognize Sandy Goff of the Chamber of Commerce for the great job she does.

Councilman Derek Rosson moved to approve hose testing for the Fire Department at a cost of $1,500. Council approved.

Rosson commended Jerry Clifton and others for the work done at last weekend’s very successful Freedom Run.

Councilman Brandon Freeman requested a jurisdiction map. It was agreed to get him what he needed.

Councilman Marshall Stiefel moved to appoint a 3-man committee to look into the situation with the road off Maple Street, as had been discussed in the workshop portion of the meeting. Due to the lack of a second the motion died.

Councilman Taheri moved to promote Police Officer Dean White to the top of the pay scale. Council approved.

Taheri moved to indefinitely table any further discussion of the paving of the road off Maple Street. In a 3-2 vote the motion was approved. So, although the issue might be discussed at length outside of the council chambers, it cannot be discussed within the confines of a council meeting until such time as the tabling is lifted.

Police Chief Kevin Smith gave an update on the city’s recently appointed Animal Resource Officer, “We’ve already responded to 8 calls, issued 2 citations, and picked up 6 dogs which have been taken to the pound. The dog complaints seem to be subsiding.”

Chief Smith also announced an upcoming program titled “Coffee with a Cop” that will give citizens the opportunity to sit down in a relax setting and talk with the police about issues for which they have concerns.

The council empowered Mayor Lingerfelt to sign a contract for the Imagination Library.

The council empowered Mayor Lingerfelt to sign an agreement which will allow Cornerstone Christian Academy to refinance a loan to get a better payment.