Mountain Valley News

Mr. Morrell White, age 71 of Rainsville, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 2:00pm from Rainsville Community Church with Brother Cates Noles and Brother Melvin Dawson officiating. Burial followed in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. White is survived by: Wife – Jo White of Rainsville. Sons – Jeff (Michelle) White of Sylvania and Eric (Stacy) White of Sylvania. Daughter – Tammy (Rodney) Lacey of Fort Payne. Brother – Hollis White of Rainsville. Sister – Burma Hicks of Rainsville. Grandchildren – Alec Lacey, Peyton Lacey, Haden White, Ellie White, Lydia White, Bryant Patton, and Presley White.