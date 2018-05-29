Mountain Valley News

Rainsville Business Leader Passes
Mr. Morrell White, age 71 of Rainsville, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 at Erlanger Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 2:00pm from Rainsville Community Church with Brother Cates Noles and Brother Melvin Dawson officiating. Burial followed in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. White is survived by: Wife – Jo White of Rainsville. Sons – Jeff (Michelle) White of Sylvania and Eric (Stacy) White of Sylvania. Daughter – Tammy (Rodney) Lacey of Fort Payne. Brother – Hollis White of Rainsville. Sister – Burma Hicks of Rainsville. Grandchildren – Alec Lacey, Peyton Lacey, Haden White, Ellie White, Lydia White, Bryant Patton, and Presley White.