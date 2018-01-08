Mountain Valley News

Burt Funeral Home

http://burtfuneralhomes.com/

Mr. Timothy Lee Blansit

Timothy Lee Blansit, age 47 of Valley Head, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:00pm from Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with Reverend Jamie Bailey officiating.

Collinsville Funeral Home

http://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/alabama/collinsville/collinsville-funeral-home/fh-9624

Corner Stone Funeral Home

http://www.cornerstonefuneralchapel.com/fh/home/home.cfm?fh_id=13585

Mr. Billy Frank Little

Billy Frank Little, age 74 of Dutton passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017 at his residence. Cremation services provided. Mr. Little was a US Army veteran.

Mrs. Virginia Drake Lea

Virginia Drake Lea, age 83 of Henagar, passed away Monday, December 11, 2017 at Dade Health and Rehab. Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11:00am from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother Steve Lea officiating. Burial followed in New Home Cemetery.

Mr. Max Beryl

Steele Jr.

Max Beryl Steele Jr., age 46 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Monday, December 12, 2017 at Hospice Care of Chattanooga. A celebration of life service was held at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chattanooga on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 3:00pm with Reverend Brad Whitaker officiating. Mr. Steele was a Desert Storm Veteran serving in the US Army as an E-4, Specialist.

Mrs. Tula Faye Shrader Lacy

Tula Faye Shrader Lacy, age 76 of Bryant, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother David Marona officiating. Burial followed in Overlook Cemetery.

Mrs. Audrey Spring Inman Sheldon

Audrey Spring Inman Sheldon, age 59, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Highlands Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 1:00pm from Stevenson Holiness Church with Brother Michael Clark officiating. Burial followed in Oak Lawn Memorial Park.

Crossville Memorial Chapel

http://www.crossvillememorialchapel.com/

Geraldine Funeral Home

http://www.geraldinefuneralhome.com/

Kerby Funeral Home

http://www.kerbyfuneralhome.com/

Ms. Doris Virginia Phillips

Doris Virginia Phillips, age 82, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Attalla Health and Rehab. A grave side service was held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:00pm from Biddle Cemetery with Reverend Herman Pair officiating.

Mrs. Betty Padgett

Betty Padgett, age 77 of Pisgah, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11:00am from the Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Smith and Reverend Shannon Garner officiating. Burial followed in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Rainsville Funeral Home

http://www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com/

Mr. David G. Gregory

David G. Gregory, age 69 of Rainsville, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 2:00pm from Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kent Wilborn and Brother Briggs King officiating. Burial followed in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery.

Infant Nora LaShay Burns

Nora LaShay Burns (daughter of Daniel and Natashia Burns), age 4 months of Fyffe, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 12:00 noon from Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Reverebnd Darryl LeGrand officiating. Burial followed in Green’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Linda Irene Teel

Linda Irene Teel, age 56, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017. Funeral services weer held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 1:00pm from Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Teel and Little Wayne Teel officiating. Burial followed in New Canaan Cemetery.

Section Funeral Home

http://www.legacy.com/funeral-homes/alabama/section/section-funeral-home/fh-20000

Wilson Funeral Home

http://www.wilsonfhinc.com/

Mrs. Dorothy Marie Bailey

Dorothy Marie Bailey, age 74 of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday at 1:00pm from Rock Bridge Holiness Church with Brother Dean Bolding, Brother Nick Hensley, Brother Samuel Tharpe, Brother Tony Blevins, and Brother Jamie Smith. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Allie Ruth Kirby Kuykendall

Allie Ruth Kirby Kuykendall, age 86 of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, December 15, 2017. A celebration of life service was held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11:00am from First Baptist Church in Fort Payne.

W.T. Wilson Funeral Home

http://wtwilsonfuneralchapel.com/

Mrs. Oveline Gifford

Oveline Gifford, of Fairhope, Alabama (formerly of Fyffe), passed away Monday, December 11, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday December 16, 2017 at 11:00am from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in the New Canaan Cemetery.

Mr. Wayne Wilkes

Wayne Wilkes, age 76 of Fyffe, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017. A grave side service was held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 4:00pm from the Green’s Chapel Cemetery with Brother Dwight Gary officiating.

Mr. Roland Floyd Robbins

Roland Floyd Robbins, age 71 of Rainsville, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in the Henagar Cemetery.

Mr. Johnny Thomas Wray

Johnny Thomas Wray, age 68 of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Cates Noles officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery with Military Honors. Mr. Wray was a United States Air Force Veteran and served in the Vietnam conflict.

Mr. Joey David Knight

Joey David Knight, age 40 of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 3:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

Mr. Gregory Keith Sansing

Gregory Keith Sansing, age 52 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017. A grave side service was held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 2:00pm from South Cemetery in Blountsville, Alabama with Brother Gary Holcomb officiating.

Mr. Dannie Joe Hairel

Dannie Joe Hairel, age 60 of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017. Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Mountain View Memory Gardens.

Mr. John Dennis Hughes

John Dennis Hughes, age 49 of Valley Head, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 2:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Brother J.T. Williams and Brother Larry McKinney officiating. Burial followed in Stewart Cemetery.