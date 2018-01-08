Mountain Valley News

Burt Funeral Home

Mrs. Judy Sewell

Judy Sewell, age 64 of Valley Head, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 2:00pm from Burt Chapel-Valley Head with Reverend Whitney Smith officiating. Burial followed in Valley Head Cemetery.

Collinsville Funeral Home

Corner Stone Funeral Home

Mr. Amos Glenn Jolley

Amos Glenn Jolley, age 62 of Ider, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at Saint Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 11:00am from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother Luke McKay and Brother Kenneth Holcomb officiating. Burial followed in Fuller Cemetery.

Mr. Winston Andrew “Andy” O’Dell Jr.

Winston Andrew “Andy” O’Dell Jr., age 53 of Hixson, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother Kevin O’Dell and Brother Tim O’Dell officiating. Burial followed in Fuller Cemetery. Mr. O’Dell served in the US Army and was a heavy equipment operator.

Mr. Shelton Lee Black

Shelton Lee Black, age 75 of Ider, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 1:00pm from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother Barry Pritchett, Brother Mark Finlayson, Brother Denny Moore, Brother Stevie Eakins, and Brother Jason Wooten officiating. Burial followed in Fuller Cemetery.

Mr. Michael Allen “Bubba” Wilson

Michael Allen “Bubba” Wilson, age 52 of Henagar, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 1:00pm from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Sister Kristy Smith and Brother Doug Ramsey officiating. Burial followed in Hooker Cemetery.

Mrs. Margaret Jean Hill Bethune

Margaret Jean Hill Bethune, age 80 of Bryant, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 2:00pm from Brown’s Chapel Holiness Church with Brother Edwin Spurgeon officiating. Burial followed in Oak Lawn Memorial Park.

Mr. Leonard Allen Knight

Leonard Allen Knight, age 87 of Bryant, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother James Carl Black, Brother Bradley Wooten, and Brother Carlis Knight officiating. Burial followed in Oak Lawn Memorial Park.

Mrs. Violet Morene Saffels Phillips

Violet Morene Saffels Phillips, age 95 of Ider, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at the home of her daughter Patricia. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Elder Greg Phillips and Elder Randy Dillon officiating. Burial followed in Fuller Cemetery.

Mr. Ryen Gilbert Berghammer

Ryen Gilbert Berghammer, age 58 of Henagar, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017. A Memorial service was held on Saturday, Decdember 30, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with military honors and Brother David Hairston officiating. Ryen was a native of Athens, Wisconsin. A 30-year US Army military veteran. During his Army career he served in Germany, Alaska, Japan, Hawaii, and numerous stateside installations.

Mrs. Aline Overton Hulsey

Aline Overton Hulsey, age 95, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Shepard’s Cove Hospice. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother David Smith officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Mrs. Shirley Ann Gilliam Clements

Shirley Ann Gilliam Clements, age 81 of Henagar, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 10:00am from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother Chris Guinn and Brother C. L. Wilborn officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Royce Elgin Tripp

Royce Elgin Tripp, age 77 of Pisgah, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Brother C L Wilborm and Brother Michael Wilborn officiating. Burial followed in Liberty Cemetery.

Mr. Jesse Leonard Tillman

Jesse Leonard Tillman, age 74 of Ider, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 2:00pm from Higdon Holiness Church with Brother Edwin Spurgeon and Brother Edward Atchley officiating.

Mrs. Lillie Kate Henegar Buckner

Lillie Kate Henegar Buckner, age 94 of Flat Rock, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from Bethlehem Baptist Church in Flat Rock with Brother Robert Elliott and Brother Charles Smith officiating. Burial followed in Overlook Cemetery.

Crossville Memorial Chapel

Geraldine Funeral Home

Mrs. Betty Formby

Betty Formby, age 81 of Geraldine, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at Marshall Medical Center South. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 2:00pm from Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chris Andrews officiating. Burial followed in Geraldine Cemetery.

Kerby Funeral Home

Mr. Jack Freshwater

Jack Freshwater, age 71 of Henagar, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jacob Daniel officiating. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made in memory of Mr. Freshwater to ALS Association at www.alsa.org

Rainsville Funeral Home

Mr. Dale Badgett

Dale Badgett, age 78 of Meridianville, Alabama (formerly of Rainsville), passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Leland Harper officiating. Burial followed in Mountain View Memory Gardens.

Mr. Labron Williams

Labron Williams, age 48 of Rainsville, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Earnest Corbitt, Reverend Irby Wooton, and Reverend Tony Myrick officiating. Burial followed in Trinity Cemetery.

Mr. Harold A. Furgerson

Harold A. Furgerson, age 80 of Rainsville, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at Serenity Place Assisted Living in Fort Payne. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 1:00pm from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bradford officiating. Burial followed in Kirk Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Charles Robert Williams

Charles Robert Williams, age 81 of Pine Ridge, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 2:00pm from Victory Baptist Church with Brother Kenneth Goggans, Brother Clifford Millican, and Brother J.T. Williams officiating. Burial followed in New Home Cemetery.

Mr. Williams is survived by: Wife – Ethel Lee Jackson Williams of Pine Ridge. Daughters – Janice Kay Eakin of Piedmont, Alavama and Patty Lynn (John R.) Strickland of Fort Payne. Brothers – Rhonell Williams of Hixson, Tennessee and Winford Williams of Hammondville. Sister – Margaret Williams Ledbetter of Fyffe. Five Grandchildren and twelve Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by: Daughters – Frances Williams and Lisa Williams.

Section Funeral Home

Wilson Funeral Home

Mr. Timothy Wright

Timothy Wright, age 56 of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2017. A memorial visitation was held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm from the Wilson Funeral Home. Mr. Wright served our country in the United States Army as a Flight Medic.

Mr. Ronald Scott Bateman

Ronald Scott Bateman, age 58 of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 2:00pm from Wills Valley Community Church with Reverend Denny Mashburn officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Missions Program of Wills Valley Community Church, 1311 Isbell Blvd., Fort Payne, AL 35968.

Mr. Dwight Phillip Crow

Dwight Phillip Crow, age 65, passed away December 23, 2017. A grave side service was held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10:00am from Mountain View Memory Gardens. Mr. Crow was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Panama conflict.

Mrs. Julia Iris Steffey Cook

Julia Iris Steffey Cook, age 95, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Ricky Smith officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity or to First United Methodist Church for the Driskill-Wear scholarship fund, the beautification fund or Serving Our Savior fund.

Mrs. Kaye Crowe Bussman

Kaye Crowe Bussman, age 60 of Fort Payne, passed Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. A memorial service was held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 2:00pm from the Wilson Funeral with Jim Campbell, Mark Dawson, and Shaunathan Bell officiating.

Kaye was born August 16, 1957, in Fort Payne, an only child to Hubert and Maxola Crow. She is survived by her soulmate and husband, Stephen Bussman. Children – Stanna (Robby) Guice of Fort Payne, Dana (Corey) Stricklen of Huntsville, Laurel Ann Marie Bussman of Russellville, and David (Grace) Bussman of Williamstown, Vermont. Nine grandchildren (who affectionately called her “KK”) – Logan Parker, Elliott Guice, Sam Stricklen, Grayson Guice, Lucy Blair Stricklen, Caleb Bussman, Edie Bussman, Isaac Bussman, and Ethan Bussman. Close Cousins – Randall (Kathy) Brisendine and Vicki (Perry) Wilson. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, a multitude of in-laws, and their matriarch, Shirley Scott Bussman.

Kaye was preceded in death by: Parents – Hubert and Maxola Crow.

Kaye was a lifelong resident of Fort Payne and retired as a Legal Assistant, a career that spanned nearly four decades of faithfully serving the clients of Pat Tate, Bill Scruggs, and her Stephen Bussman. She was a lifelong member of the Fort Payne Church of Christ. She loved being active, traveling to professional tennis tournaments, the beach, and numerous other destinations, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her greatest accomplishments were single-handedly rearing two great girls and seamlessly blending two families. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren. KK will be sorely missed.

Mr. James William Upchurch

James William Upchurch, age 80 of Valley Head, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11:00am from the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Morrell Upchurch and Dr. Nathan Vanhorn officiating. Burial followed in Hamilton Memorial Cemetery in Hixon, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

Mr. Upchurch was born July 7, 1937 to the late James Samuel and Mary Kemp Upchurch. He was employed as a foreman at Combustion Engineering and was currently working part time with Lowes in Fort Payne. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Payne where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher; and was a member of the Harrison, Tennessee Masonic Lodge.

Mr. Upchurch is survived by: Wife – Sue Johnson Upchurch. Son – Rodney (Donna) Upchurch of Valley Head. Daughters – Regina (Daniel) Hamblen of Dallas, Texas and Renee Upchurch of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Brother – Wayne Upchurch. Sister – Barbara Ewing of Harrison, Tennessee. Grandchildren – Derek Hamblen, A.J. Hamblen, Coby Hamblen, Darian Lindsay, Chapin Price, and Ben Johnson.

Mrs. Marguerite Haralson Durham

Marguerite Haralson Durham, age 89 of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 10:00am from the Wilson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Durham had requested contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Payne.

W.T. Wilson Funeral Home

Mr. Irby Wayne Brown

Irby Wayne Brown, age 70 of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017. A memorial service was held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 11:00am from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Reverend James Grindstaff officiating. Burial followed in the Liberty Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Bobby Lynn Markham

Bobby Lynn Markham, age 54 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017. A memorial service was held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 4:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.

Mr. Douglas “Doug” Edward Reno

Douglas “Doug” Edward Reno, age 60 of Fyffe, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Tenbroeck Cemetery.

Mr. Paul Emmett Paschal

Paul Emmett Paschal, age 80 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 2:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Martin Blair officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Jewell Madeline Hughes

Jewell Madeline Hughes, age 88 of Dawson, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 3:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Brother Shane Pate officiating. Burial followed in Beulah Cemetery.

Mr. James Edward McKenzie

James Edward McKenzie, age 72 of Dutton, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017. Mr. McKenzie was a long time resident of Crowne Health Care.

Mr. James “Jim” Stubblefield

James “Jim” Stubblefield, age 76 of Sylvania, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Dennis Ray Stiltner

Dennis Ray Stiltner, age 61 of Fyffe, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:00am from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Mountain View Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Jana Robinson Young

Jana Robinson Young, age 51 of Guntersville, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz. Funeral services were held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Brother Preston Weston officiating. Burial followed in the New Home Cemetery in Fyffe.

Mr. James Arlie Bain

James Arlie Bain, age 80 of Pisgah, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017. Funeral services were held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Dr. Dustin Henshaw officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery at Pisgah.

Mr. James “Edward” Bennett

James “Edward” Bennett, age 84 of Grove Oak, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 3:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Brother Brock McCullars and Brother Kevin Anderson officiating. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Jerry Don Pence

Jerry Don Pence, age 59 of Sylvania, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 2:00pm from Pine Grove Methodist Church.

Mrs. Brenda Joan Hall Brogdon

Brenda Joan Hall Brogdon, age 75 of Attalla, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday December 30, 2017 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in the Trinity (Burnt Church) Cemetery.

Mrs. Dorothy Fay Kerby

Dorothy Fay Kerby, age 79 of Fyffe, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jon Mayes officiating. . Burial followed in the Beulah Cemetery at Fyffe.

Mrs. Doris Ball

Doris Ball, age 91 of Section, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 2:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Brother Mark Haynes officiating. Burial followed in Macedonia Cemetery.

Mr. Samuel Mack Culpepper

Samuel Mack Culpepper, age 89 of Fyffe, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 3:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Reverend Donald Baugh officiating. Burial followed in Beulah Cemetery with Military Honors to follow.

Mr. Delmus Ray Busby

Delmus Ray Busby, age 57 of Crossville, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 in Huntsville Hospital.

Mr. Larry Joe Lee

Larry Joe Lee, age 56 of Section, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11:00am from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Brother Craig Samples officiating. Burial followed in New Home Cemetery at Pisgah.

Mrs. Mary Ellon Preston

Mary Ellon Preston, age 83 of Pisgah, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 at 1:00pm from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Brother Shane Swafford officiating. Burial followed in the Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.