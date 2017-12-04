Earlier Every Year

I received a package in the mail this past Friday and that was the last one. As of right now I have all of my Christmas shopping finished. Done. Complete. Finito. I know, right? It’s not even Thanksgiving. But that’s the beauty of shopping on the internet.

I didn’t actually plan to have all my shopping done by now, but ads just kept popping up on Facebook. I’d see them and think, “Wow, that’s perfect for (fill in the blank).” Out the credit card would come and the rest is history.

For example, I got my new great niece (Bennett), who is only two months old, a Teddy Bear that actually plays peek-a-boo with you. It holds a cloth over its face and pulls it down real fast. It made the baby in the commercial very happy. Gee, I hope Bennett doesn’t read this article and ruin the surprise.

Over the years I have relied more and more on shopping online, but this is the first year I’ve gotten every present using this method: my mom, sisters, brother, in-laws, great nieces and great nephews — all done. I wanted to buy all you wonderful folks who read my articles a gift, but unfortunately my credit card seems to have a limit.

But shopping this way fits me to a tee. I despise everything about real shopping, especially during the holidays. All of it drives me bonkers from driving around looking for a parking space to the crowds of disgruntled shoppers.

I have never been out shopping on Black Friday — ever. I’d rather go to the dentist. I don’t care what the deals are, I stay safe at home and watch the news on Saturday to see how many fights, brawls, and human stampedes took place. Ah yes, there’s nothing like the birth of our savior to bring out the best in us.

I do still have one more random gift to buy. While I was living in Milwaukee, my family began a new Christmas tradition. Instead of drawing names at Thanksgiving, like we did for decades, we now do the Dirty Santa.

Everyone buys a universal gift and we go around the room and one-at-a-time someone grabs a gift and opens it. The next person now has the option of taking a chance with an unwrapped gift, or stealing a gift someone else has already claimed. It’s actually a lot of fun.

I know what you’re thinking – I’m guilty. Here we haven’t even had our Thanksgiving dinner and I’m talking about Christmas. But you know what makes for a great Thanksgiving? Having all your Christmas shopping done!

Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, and Happy whatever you celebrate.