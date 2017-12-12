City Cousins

We grew up on a small farm on Sand Mountain, but all of our cousins on our dad’s side of the family lived elsewhere. Some lived in the metropolis of Fort Payne. At least it was a city in our eye

s. Others lived in Georgia, North Carolina, and near Gulf Shores. We were clearly the country bumpkins of the bunch.

So when cousins came to visit us out in the sticks, we were always excited, and did what all good cousins should do: we tried to kill them. Not intentionally of course, but just by doing those things we did as kids.

I remember my cousin Garry Hulgan visiting when he was about 12 years old. We had two ponies: Pokey and Princess. Dad let Garry ride Princess and he took off up the dirt road. When he came back, however, Princess was running at top speed. I didn’t even know she could move so fast. Garry seemed to be enjoying the thrill ride, until…

As she neared us, she wasn’t slowing down at all. Suddenly Princess made a 90-degree left turn, but Garry didn’t. He went right over her head and hit the ground and tumbled about 50 feet.

He was a tad upset, but otherwise unharmed. How he walked away without breaking every bone in his body is still the mystery.

When his much younger brother, Ben Arrington, was about that same age, he had a similar experience on my little brother’s minibike. He was riding very fast, and doing right well, until he wiped out. It tore his clothes up pretty good, and we picked dirt, sticks, and stones out of the cuts in his legs for a while.

If any of them spent more than a couple of hours at our place, something always seemed to happen. One stepped in a hole and sprained their ankle. One stepped on a yellow jacket nest. One was nearly decapitated walking behind the tractor when a tree snapped back. One was bitten by a hog. And the list goes on and on with cuts, bruises, and injuries galore.

I’m not sure how many times my dad had to say, “I think they’re going to be okay” when their parents showed up to get them, but it was quite a few. Pretty soon the parents started making sure the kids left when they did.

I don’t know if our cousins got into trouble for getting in an accident or not, but Dad was never none too happy with us for “letting” them get hurt. And I can assure you, we suffered more pain than whatever injuries they sustained.

But still, it was always fun when cousins came to visit.