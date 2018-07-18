Mountain Valley News

An Extremely Important Position

The Office of Attorney General of Alabama is an extremely important position. The holder of that office must be a special person, equipped to serve the citizens of Alabama with honor and distinction. Being Attorney General means being keenly aware of both the power and discretion one possesses. It is a grave responsibility, and it takes extraordinary wisdom and judgment to know when and how to exercise that discretion. It also means drawing upon one’s capacity for fairness, compassion and empathy.

There is only one candidate in this year’s Attorney General race who is such a person, Attorney General Steve Marshall. Steve is a true believer in the pursuit of truth and justice—not just seeking and securing convictions. He is a champion for the most vulnerable among us, our children and the elderly. He has a passion to speak boldly on behalf of victims who have been silenced or unable to speak for themselves.

I have known Steve Marshall for nearly 20 of the 38 years I have been a prosecutor. I have worked side-by-side with him on many projects and cases. We are not just fellow public servants, he is also one of my closest and dearest friends. I believe I have come to know the heart and mind of Steve Marshall. He has a deep and abiding faith in God, and is a man of impeccable character and integrity. He is honest and hard-working, and has a sincere desire to serve and help the people God puts in his path. And, he is a man of amazing humility.

Steve Marshall is also an incredibly gifted and effective prosecutor. In his 16 years as District Attorney for Marshall County, Steve was a tough and aggressive crime fighter, prosecuting thousands of criminals, including rapists, child molesters, kidnappers, and murderers. Steve continues that fight as Attorney General. Meanwhile, I understand his opponent has never tried a criminal case.

But for Steve, merely prosecuting criminals is not enough. The hallmarks of Steve’s tenure in public service have been innovation and vision. He is determined to seek those opportunities to effectuate change for the better in our state, to initiate programs that will improve the lives of all our citizens, and to be on the cutting edge in developing solutions to the myriad of problems that confront Alabama.

Steve’s opponent claims that he supported Obama. That is absolutely false, and his opponent knows it. The truth is, Obama’s election was the final catalyst that convinced Steve that his “political home” was in the Republican Party. He was enthusiastically received by the Marshall County Republican Party, embraced by them because they knew Steve’s strong Christian faith and solid conservative values.

Steve Marshall is a remarkable man. The events in his life over the past weeks have demonstrated that fact. He, and his precious daughter Faith, have paid the ultimate price for his involvement in the political arena—the loss of his wife. And yet, he has displayed the utmost in dignity, transparency and grace. The depth and strength of his character has shown through for all to see.

Steve Marshall is that special person to be Alabama’s Attorney General. He has demonstrated his wisdom, judgment, and unique leadership skills essential to this office. He has proven his worth and abilities to do the job.

His opponent seeks your vote, but Steve Marshall has earned it!