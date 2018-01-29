Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Well, I heered a knee slapper bout a blond wantin some alligator shoes tuther day. I thot ye mite lack ta heer it tu. This here young blond gal wuz drivin thru Florada whilst on vakayshun. She had a real bad hankerin ta take home a pear uv genuine alligator shoes but shore cudn’t afford ta pay the high prices the local fellers wuz axin. After getting real flustered at the attitude uv one uv the storekeepers that gal spouted off, “Well then, maybe I’ll jest go out and kech my on alligator and get a pair of shoes fer free!”

The shopkeeper smiled and sayd, “Well, little lady, why don’t yu jest go ahead on and give it a try?” So, the blonde gal headed off to the swump, bound and determin ta kech an alligator. Later in the day, az the shopkeeper wuz a driving home, he spotted the same ole gla standin waist deep in the swump water, with a gun in her hand. Jest az he stopped hiz car he seed a 9-foot gator swimmin ret towards her. Kwik az a flash the blonde gal took aim and shot the critter ret batwixed the eyes and hurled it out on the bank. The storekeeper’z eyes bugged out cuz that’z when he noticet that thare wuz 7 more dead gators, all layin thare belly up. The shopkeeper stood on the bank and watched her fer a spell. The blonde struggled purdy hard, but finally managed to flip the gator onto itz back. All uv a sudden she rolled her eyes and screamed in frustrashun: “Darn! This here wun’s barefoot, tu!”

Dear Margie,

I saw an old western movie recently and the women on the movie wore corsets. They all looked very thin and pretty. I’ve worn a girdle before, but never a corset. Do you where to get one and if they’re hard to get into.

Honey Child, take my word fer it, yu don’t even wanna thank about it! When I’z bout nee hi tu a grasshopper thay’z this here fancy woman whut lived in our neighborhood. She’z prim and proper and skinny as a rail…er so we thot. Well, her man wuz outta town thare onst and she called Mammy ta come over and help her do sum work round the house. Now when she called, Mammy alwayz went runnin, cuz she cud afford ta pay big bucks. Well, she had a hole bunch uv work she wanted dun fer sum reson, so Mammy let me go with her so’s I cud make me a little spendin munny tu. Let me jest say we did get paid good, but we earned ever penny uv it. She wanted that house clened frum piller ta post. We scrubbed the flors, the walls, and even the sealin. We worshed ever curtin, ever fancy doily, dusted bout a thousand do dads she had sittin round jest fer lookin at, we even took all thair clothes outta the closet and worshed them. Well, bout supper time she desided that she’z tard and wanted ta go out fer supper so she got a bath and fixed her hair and makeup jest so. Then she went ta get dressed and she call Mammy in thare ta help her. I noticed tu that her voice sounded diffrnt, but I didn’t kno why. Well, I wudn’t wearin them duble sling shots yet cuz lack I sayd I’z jest a little whipper snapper, so I cudn’t figer whut in the world she needed Mammy ta help her with. But Mammy went runnin and when she got ta the bedroom I heered Fancy Pants (that’z whut we called her, but not tu her face. Her real name wuz Clara Fay Fudrucker til she married the rich banker John Gilmore Smithshire and then she wuz Clara Fay Fudrucker Smithshire. And let me tell ye, she alwayz spouted out all four names lack it wuz a trophy er sumpthin.) Anyhow, I heered Fancy Pants tell Mammy, “I need ye put yer knee in the middle uv my back and pull this real tight.” Well, heerin that put whut Mammy called my nosiness inta full geer and since the bedroom door wuz still open a little I jest had ta see whut wuz a goin on. Boy howdy did I ever get my eyes full! I never seed sa much fat in all my born dayz. Fancy Pants had wun uv them thare corsets wrapt bout half way a round her self and Mammy’z rite nee wuz in the middle uv her back. She tolt Mammy, “When I get a deep breath yu pull hard.” Well she took a deep breath and Mammy pulled them strangs and that thare corset stretched bout half way a round Fancy Pants’ back. Thay’z still a lotta fat hangin out, but not neer az much az thay wuz afore. She sayd, “Hold it tite and give me jest a minute ta breath.” Well I cudn’t figer how she’z a gonna breath with that contraptshun on her, but after a minute er tu Fancy Pants sayd, “Take yer shoe off and put yer foot ret thare whare yer nee iz and let’z do it agen. Well, Mammy did jest whut she’z told and Fancy Pants took another deep breath. Mammy pushed and tugged til her face turnt red and her nuckles turnt white, but shore az shootin thay finly got all that fat in betwixt the tu ends uv that thare corset and all uv a sudden Fancy Pants voice sounded lack normal agen. She sayd, “OK, tie it off and help me get my dress over it.”

Well on the way home I axed Mammy bout that corset and ifn it wuz painful. She sayd, “Ifn warin it’z az painful ta her az gettin it on her wuz ta me, we’ll have a funeral ta go tu tamar.” Then she stopped dead still in the road and sayd, “Yu’re never ta menshun whut yu seed taday.” I jest sayd, “Who’d baleve it?”

Well, I gotta skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good Alabama day and come on back next week, ye heer!