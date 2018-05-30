Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Well, it’z gettin hot a nuff that me and Ole Earl haz ben a usin the air condishuner fer a spell now and thay don’t seem ta be no end in site. I spect we’re in fer a sumer whut’z az hot az hadees this here yar. But, az long az the power keeps on a powerin and the air condishuner keeps on a air condishunerin I reckon we’ll make it.

I spect I better take a minet ta send a great big Margie Mountain SHOUT OUT ta all them thare 2018 Hi Skool Graduates! I kno ye didn’t thank this here time wuz reely ever gonna get here, but shore az shootin it did! I hope all uv ye have ye feet set ta go out thare and make sumpthin uv yerself. I’m shore ye mammys and pappys ain’t been lovin up on ye and spendin money on ye and goin ta ball games with ye and buyin all them thare stylish close fer ye and gettin the groceries whut ye jest pour ret down ye neck a thankin that ye’re a gonna be a deadbeat whut don’t try ta do nuthin. So jest put on ye big girl britches (er big boy britches, whutever the case mite be) and get on out thare and make us all reel proud.

Dear Margie,

I have a question for you. A man in our neighborhood passed away a few years back. He never married and didn’t have any children so most people believed that he had lots of money hidden in his house. But after his funeral the authorities searched his house and property to find money to pay for his funeral and burial, but couldn’t find any. He was a craftsman and had hand carved a coffin to be buried in. As chance would have it, his body was exhumed recently and there in the lining of his coffin was hundreds of thousands of dollars. I just don’t understand why a person would be so selfish that they would want their money buried with them rather than donating it to a worthy charity.

Well, Sugar Plum, I didn’t find no questshun in that, but I did find sum stuff whut put my mind ta thankin and remembrin a tale I’z tolt az a youngun. Old Doc McFarlan lived in our nayberhud and thay say he wuz a real skinflint. Az the story wuz tolt te me, he loved hiz money mor than he did anythang else in the world, even hiz wife. Old Doc McFarlan wudn’t never agree ta have no kids, cuz he sayd that thay cost tu much money. Well Doc McFarlan got sick, which wuz a misstery ta me, ifn he cud make other folks well why cudn’t he make hizself well? Anyhow, Old Doc McFarlan got sick and jest afore he died he made hiz wife promis ta put all hiz money in the casket with him. He sayd, “Yu didn’t werk fer nun uv this here money, I did. And I wanna take my money with me in the afterlife.” Now thay sayd that Mrs. Doc McFarlan wuz a real sweet lady and she baleaved in yer werd bein yer bond. Thay also sayd that she’z az skinny az a skeleton with skin stretched over it and she didn’t ever get a go anywhare er do anything. Well, Doc jest wudn’t a gonna go ifn she didn’t promise him, so she promise him with all her hart that when he died, she’d put all that thare money in the casket with him. With her promise he gave up and died and thare he wuz all stretched out in the casket, and thare sat Mrs. Doc McFarlan a warin black. She’z sittin thare ret next ta her deerest frend, Daisy Mae Stansfield McFarlan. She’z married to Old Doc McFarlan’z second cuzin once removed. Well, when they finished the ceramony, jest afore the undertaker got ready ta close the casket, Mrs. Doc McFarlan sayd, “Wait just a minute!” She had a shoebox with her and she went over ta the casket and put that thare box in the casket. The undertaker locked the casket and rolled it away ta bury him. Her frend sayd, “I hope yu wudn’t crazy a nuff ta put all that money in the casket.” Mrs. Doc McFarlan sayd, “Yes, I’m a good person and I can’t lie. I promised him that I was a gonna to put that thare money in the casket with him.” Her frend sayd, “Yu mean ta tell me yu put every cent of hiz money in the casket with him?” Mrs. Doc McFarlan sayd, “I shore did. I got it all tagather, put it inta my account, and I wrote him a check.”

I never did here tell uv Mrs. Doc McFarlan ever lackin fer enythang after that, but I spect ifn Old Doc McFarlan ever finds a bank in the afterlife he kan jest cash that thare check and he’ll have all hiz money.

Dear Margie,

I live in a rural area, but the traffic on my road is so fast it’s dangerous for me to pull out of my driveway. I’ve checked with the county road department, but they say there’s nothing they can do except put up a speed limit sign, which they did. Do you have any suggestions about who I should contact to get this traffic to slow down?

Lawdy Mercy, Honey Child! Yu better kno I do. Way back yunder when me and Old Earl wuz jest nehi ta a grasshopper, the Mountain clan lived acrost the road frum a Farmer Jackson. Now Farmer Jackson had a hole passel uv chickens, whut jest ran free all over the nayberhood. Everbudy knod who the chickens balonged tu, but the hole community got in on feedin em. Well, jest lack yer road, az all the younguns round them parts started drivin, it wuz bout lack a race track. Carz wud zip by sa fast ye didn’t kno who wuz a comin and who wuz a goin. Why Farmer Jackson wuz lusin chickens faster than Colonel Sanders on the 4th uv July. So, he calt up the Sharif Bocephus Higgins and he sent the depudy came out thare ta put up a sign whut sayd, “Slo Skool’z On!”. When that didn’t do no good the depudy put up a sign whut sayd, “Slo Younguns Playin!”

Well, Farmer Jackson wuz bout at his witz end and he axed the Sharif Higgins ifn he cud put up his own sign.

Well Ole Bocephus tolt him to give it a try and see ifn he cud have mor luck than thay had. After bout three weeks with no more complaints Sharif Higgins got curius and calt up Farmer Jackson ta see how thangs wuz goin and ifn he’z still havin problems.

Farmer Jackson sayd, “Thangs is goin fine. I put up my sign and I ain’t had nary a chicken kilt since.” And Farmer Jackson hung up the phone.

That made Sharif Higgins reel curius so he sided ta drive out thare and see Farmer Jackson’z fer hizself. It sayd, “NUDIST COLONY! Go slow and watch out fer chicks!!”

Well, I spect I better skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good ole Alabamer day and come on back next week, ye heer!