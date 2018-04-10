Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! I shore did njoy that thare short summer we had. Now it’z back ta winner agen. Coarse this here winner will be short. Az soon az the bloomin dogwoods stop sa much bloomin we’ll have some more warm dayz. Ever sprang it’z the same thang. Az soon az the wether warms up ye see sum yahoos sportin their Daisey Dukes, an halter tops. I spect they’z purdy chilly the lass cuple uv dayz. I magin thay’z one big chill bump cuz onst the summer close come out uv storage, thay ain’t a goin back fer quite a spell.

Hope everbudy had a good Easter. I kno I shore did. Elmer and Charlene brung the grandyounguns over ta the house and we had a big ole egg hunt. Elmer Jr. iz for yars old now and little Josie Mae iz tu and inta everthang. When she hit them thare taribal tuz she hit the ground a runnin and she ain’t slowed down yet. I tolt Charlene she shud orta get a harness when thay go off somers so’s she kan at leest keep the youngun in site. Coarse, Charlene’s legs er still a mite yunger than mine. Then younguns fount all cept five uv the eggs we hid fer em. I magin Ole Earl’z lawn mower will find em next time the gras iz mowed. I spect the smell will be a mite less pleasing when the mower finds em than thay wuz Sunday evenin.

Dear Margie,

As I’m getting older I sometimes put my mouth in gear before my brain and end up really embarrassing myself. Does that ever happen to you?

Sugar Britches, you better kno it duz. I spect we all do that frum time ta time, but Earl’z brother Willie John shore nuff pulled a bone headed stunt tuther day. Hiz face shore wuz red when he’z tellin Earl bout it. He sayd, “Ye kno lass week wuz my birfday. Well I got up didn’t that morning feelin lower that a snake’z belly in a wagon rut cuz I’m a gettin older. I went downstairs frr brekfust hopin Patty Jo wud be nice and say, “Happy Birfday!” an jest maybe have me a present. Az it turnt out, she barely even said good mornin, let alone “Happy Birfday.” I thought… Well, I guess that’z marriage fer ye, but I jest knod the younguns wud member it wuz my birfday. Boy howdy wuz I rong. The younguns come down fer brekfust and didn’t say a word.

So when I left fer the office, I’z a feelin purdy dang low. But thangs started looking up when I walked inta my office and my secretary Jane sayd, “Morning Boss Man, Happy Birfday!” Well, that made me feel a mite better cus sumbudy had membered. I worked until one o’clock and then Jane nocked on my door and sayd, “Ye kno, it’z sech a purdy day outside, an it’z yer birfday, les go ta lunch, jest yu an me.” So, I sayd, “Why thank ye, Jane. That’z the bess thang I’ve heerd all day. Les go!” Well we went to lunch, but we didn’t go whare we usually go. We ate at a little place with a private table. We had tu martinis each an I njoyd the meal vary much.

Now this here is whare thangs went south. On the way back ta the office, Jane sayd, “Ye kno, it’z such a nice day…we don’t hafta go back ta the office, ret away, do we?” I sayd, “Well, I guess not. Whut ye got in mind?” She sayd, “Les go ta my apartment.” I sided I mite not be az old az I’z a feelin. Well we got tu her apartment an Jane turnt ta me an sayd, “Boss Man, ifn ye don’t mind, I’m a gonna step inta the bedroom fer a minute. I’ll be ret back.” Well, she went inta the bedroom an after a cuple uv minutes she come back out carryin a huge birfday cake… follered by Patty Jo, the younguns, and duzen of my friends an co-workers. Thay’z all sangin “Happy Birfday”. An I just sat there…on the couch…in my birfday suit.

Well I spect I don’t need ta tell ye that Jane started looking fer a new job that same evening and Patty Jo’z already been ta see a lawyer at leest twice.”

My children now have children of their own and they’ve been getting the experience of learning the kind of things that only children can teach you. I’d like to hear some of the things your children taught you.

OK Sweetie Pie, herez whut younguns kan teech ye.

1.) A king size waterbed holds a nuff water ta fill a 2000 squir foot house 4 inches deep.

2.) Ifn ye spray hair spray on dust bunnies and run over them with roller blades, thay kan ketch far.

3.) A 3-yar-old boy’z voice iz louder than 200 adults in a crowded eatin joint.

4.) Ifn ye hook a dog leash over a ceiling fan, the motor iz not strong a nuff to rotate a 42 pound boy wearing Batman underwear and a Superman cape. It is strong a nuff, however, ifn tied tu a paint can, ta spread paint on all four walls of a 20 foot x 20 foot room.

5.) Ye shudn’t throw baseballs up when the ceilin fan iz on. When usin a ceilin fan az a bat, ye hafta thro the ball up a few times afore ye get a hit. A ceilin fan can hit a baseball a long way.

6.) The glass in winders (even double-pane glass) don’t stop a baseball hit by a ceilin\ fan.

7) When ye hear the toilet flush and the words “uh oh”, it’z alreedy tu late.

8.) Brake fluid mixed with Clorox makes smoke, an lots uv it.

9.) A 6-yar-old kid kan start a far with a flint rock even though a 36-yar-old man says thay kan only do it in the movies.

10.) Certain Lego’z will pass through the digestive tract of a 4-yar-old boy.

11.) The words Playdoe and microwave shud not be used in the same sentence.

12.) Super glue iz forever.

13.) No matter how much Jell-O ye put in a swimmin pool ye still kan’t walk on water.

14.) Pool filters do not like Jell-O.

15.) VCR’s do not eject “PB&J” samiches even tho TV commercials show that thay do.

16.) Garbage bags do not make good parachutes.

17.) Marbles in gas tanks make lots of noise when driving.

18.) You probably DO NOT want to know what that odor iz.

19.) Alwayz look in the oven afore ye turn it on; plastic toyz do not like ovens.

20.) The far department haz a 5-minute response time.

21.) The spin cycle on the washin machine duz not make earthworms dizzy.

22.) It will, however, make cats dizzy.

23.) Cats throw up twice their body weight when dizzy.

Well, I spect I better skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good ole Alabamer day and come on back next week, ye heer!