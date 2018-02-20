Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Well, I guess yu’d spect after all this here liquid sonshine we’ve been a gettin that we’d shorely be outta the drout, but that thare weather man jest kan’t see hiz way cleer ta admit it yet. Makes no never mind ta me whuther we got 6 inches uv rain in January uv 2000 er 3 inches uv rain in January uv 2007. Luks ta me lack thay orta be a line ye draw sumwhare and say “Ok, we’re a startin frum here.” Then ye luk forward stead uv backards. But lack lots uv other thangs in this here world, thay didn’t ax me my pinion. Ifn thay did, I’d a shore gived em a ear full.

Dear Margie,

My mother-in-law has dentures, but she doesn’t like to wear them. No matter where she is when she is tired of them, she takes them out and then forgets where she’s left them. It leaves us looking all over the house for her teeth. Do you know of any anything we can do to get her to stop taking her teeth out all the time?

Sugar Plum, we had the same problem with Grand Mammy Eddlesworth and then a few yars later we went thru it agen with Grand Pappy Mountain. I’m a tellin ye ret now he had us looking high and low fer his cuz he’z bout 6 fot 12 and he cud retch plum ta the seelin so thay wudn’t no tellin whare hiz teeth mite end up. But the dangdst false teeth tale I ever heered happened a few weeks back. Me and Ole Earl had been ta a sangin whare them thare Primitive Boyz wus a sangin. Well ret in the middle uv thair sangin this here little ole woman came runnin up tu the stage with a blu hand and she talked to this here feller and axed him to make a nouncement that ifn anybody fount some teeth in the porta potty thay’z herz and she needed em back real bad. Well, the feller walked up on the stage and innerupted the sangin and made the nouncement. Well this little lady jest kept hangin a round fer a few minutes, but no budy come forward with her teeth so she desided that she’d jest go sit back down. Well soon az her reer end hit the chair she jumped up and squeeled, “Ouch! Sumpthin bit me!” Well, yu guessed it, it wuz her teeth. She’d took em out after she finished eatin her lunch and wrapped em up in a napkin and laid em in her chair jest afore she went to use the pottie. Thare she had dun went ahead on and thot she’d lost em in the toilet, so she fished around in thare fer a spell and when she cudn’t find em she desided ta get the announcer involved. Now Sister, I kno what yer a thankin. I thot the same thang. But, ifn I’m a lyin I’m a dyin. That little woman musta wanted them teeth real bad.

Well, I gotta skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good Alabama day and come on back next week, ye heer!